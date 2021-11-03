Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman claims she was forced into dealing drugs by gang’s threats to ‘shoot’ family

By David McPhee
November 3, 2021, 6:00 am
Lisa Duff was sentenced to more than three months in prison.

A heroin and cocaine dealer has claimed she was forced into the drug trade by people who threatened to shoot her immediate family.

Lisa Duff, 36, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to two charges of dealing Class A drugs from her home – but said she had only done it after threats to kill her family.

Duff was found in possession of nearly £900 worth of heroin and cocaine on November 16 last year.

She admitted one charge of supplying heroin and another of supplying cocaine while on bail.

Police were tipped off that accused was dealing drugs from home

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that police were led to Duff’s ground floor flat after receiving intelligence that she was dealing drugs.

A search warrant was executed with cops finding “a quantity of controlled drugs” in her possession.

One bag of heroin with an estimated street value of £500 was recovered, alongside four individual bags of heroin worth around £80.

A block of cocaine, valued at £230 if dealt into gram deals, was also found along with four individual wraps of the drug worth £40 were also discovered.

Ms Simpson added: “A mobile phone recovered from the accused was examined and found to contain messages that demonstrate that the accused had been involved in supplying both heroin and cocaine since August 19 2020.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

Dealer claims she was forced to sell drugs or family would be harmed

Defence agent Alex Burn told the court that she had taken to selling the drugs because she “feared for the safety” of her family.

He said: “She was approached by a number of individuals who threatened to harm her family unless she started selling drugs.

“They told her they were going to go to her brother’s address and shoot him.”

Mr Burn added that his client had become hooked on heroin “to get through” a previous stint in prison but was now currently off the drug.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told the 36-year-old that she had considered background reports prepared by the social work department and her previous convictions, but she was unable to hand down “anything other than a custodial sentence”.

She sentenced Duff, of Waulkmill Crescent, Aberdeen, to 97 days in prison.

An emotional Duff shouted “no, they’ll kill me” as her sentence was handed down.

