Man caught with cannabis worth nearly £24,000 at Aberdeen flat

A man has admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, after being caught with nearly 1.5kg of the drug worth almost £24,000.

John Gerrard, 20, was caught when police raided his flat on Printfield Walk on November 19 2020.

Officers found numerous bags of cannabis in varying quantities inside the property, along with two sets of scales.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police executed a search warrant at the address at 4.40pm, carrying out a “systematic search” of the home.

A total of 1,439.76g of cannabis was recovered, with a maximum potential value of £23,760.

Ms Ward added Gerrard has no previous convictions.

Gerrard, whose address was given as Printfield Walk, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Gerrard until December and ordered a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

Defence agent Laura Gracie reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

