Highland woman accused of £35,000 fraud involving fake Hollywood star

A Highland woman will stand trial next year over claims she conned family members in a Hollywood star fraud.

Ann Dunlop, 65, allegedly obtained more than £35,000 from relatives David and Susan Bunton as well as Jean Allan between June 2015 and July 2017.

The offence is stated to have taken place at properties in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, Glasgow’s Hyndland and Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

Court papers state Dunlop acted with another person to form a fraudulent scheme.

It is claimed this was done by pretending to her relatives by means of text messages, social media postings, telephone conversations and other discussions.

Prosecutors state Dunlop claimed the other person was a successful entertainment artist and that she was owed significant funds for work she was going to carry out.

Dunlop alleged that the person was also owed money for work that she had completed in the entertainment industry and that any money obtained would be paid back to them.

Dunlop is claimed to have done this on the pretence that the person was a successful entertainment artist managed by a Los Angeles-based agent.

She also allegedly told the trio that the person had various meetings with members of the entertainment industry and other financial professionals relative to contracts and payments in respect of work.

Dunlop is said to have told her relatives about the type of work the person was carrying out and state which celebrities she was meeting.

Money allegedly used to pay gas bills

Dunlop is further claimed to have told them that the person was owed a large quantity of money in respect of work carried out and about to take place.

This was allegedly done by Dunlop presenting supportive documents and ask her relatives and extended family for money in advance of being paid for the work and that it would be repaid.

The charge claims Dunlop did this in the knowledge that her claims that she made about the person and the supportive documents were false.

It is stated Dunlop and the person had no intention of paying the money back and had no means of doing so.

Dunlop’s relatives were allegedly induced to believe they would be repaid and money was transferred to her bank account to settle outstanding debts owed by her.

This is stated to have included council tax and gas bills among others.

The overall total Dunlop is claimed to have received is £35,368.32.

She pled not guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to the single charge of fraud.

A trial was set for April next year.

Dunlop, of Beauly, Inverness-shire, remains on bail meantime.