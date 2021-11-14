Pensioner crashed 45-foot lorry into elderly woman’s house on way to collect mobility scooter

A pensioner reversed a 45-foot articulated lorry into an elderly woman’s house – while en route to pick up his mobility scooter.

John Hendry, whose licence had been revoked the previous year on health grounds, became “flustered” while trying to manoeuvre the sizable vehicle.

The 66-year-old accidentally reversed the lorry, which he still owned after formerly working as a haulier, into the property at Fechnie Brae House in Blackburn, a sheltered housing complex, damaging the roof.

And Hendry then went on to get into a row with the elderly female occupant’s carer.

‘The old lady suffered a bit of a shock’

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around mid-morning on August 9 2020.

She said: “The accused had gone with an articulated lorry about 45-foot in length, pulling a trailer, to pick up his mobility scooter, which had broken down.”

However she described Hendry getting into a “tight spot” in a parking area by Fechnie Brae House.

She went on: “He ended up reversing back into an elderly lady’s house.

“Minor damage was caused to the slates on the roof of the house.

“The old lady suffered a bit of a shock from the loud bang.”

Hendry then drove off and was later traced by police and confirmed he had been driving.

Ms MacDonald said Hendry did not have a driving licence at the time “due to his physical condition”

‘He stupidly took the rash decision to drive the lorry’

She added that while he was being questioned by police, a carer for one of the residents in the complex who had witnessed the crash, became “subject to shouting and swearing by the accused”.

Hendry, of Fechnie Brae House, Blackburn, admitted careless driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “It appears his malfunctioning mobility scooter is a common theme of his life.

“He was formerly a road haulier and had his licence revoked on health grounds in November 2019.

“He was relying upon his carer to come and drive him to pick up his mobility scooter, which had been fixed.

“He stupidly took the rash decision to drive the lorry.”

Mr Kelly said the lorry, which was Hendry’s only transport to go and get the scooter, belonged to him from his previous employment and had been for sale.

He said: “He became flustered while reversing in a tight space and knocked the slates off the roof and confounded matters by being extremely rude.”

Sheriff Susan Stokeld ordered Hendry, who was not personally present, to pay a fine totalling £925 and handed him seven penalty points which, due to totting up, resulted in a six-month ban.

