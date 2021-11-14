Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pensioner crashed 45-foot lorry into elderly woman’s house on way to collect mobility scooter

By Danny McKay
November 14, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 14, 2021, 8:17 pm
Fechnie Brae House on Fintray Road.

A pensioner reversed a 45-foot articulated lorry into an elderly woman’s house – while en route to pick up his mobility scooter.

John Hendry, whose licence had been revoked the previous year on health grounds, became “flustered” while trying to manoeuvre the sizable vehicle.

The 66-year-old accidentally reversed the lorry, which he still owned after formerly working as a haulier, into the property at Fechnie Brae House in Blackburn, a sheltered housing complex, damaging the roof.

And Hendry then went on to get into a row with the elderly female occupant’s carer.

‘The old lady suffered a bit of a shock’

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around mid-morning on August 9 2020.

She said: “The accused had gone with an articulated lorry about 45-foot in length, pulling a trailer, to pick up his mobility scooter, which had broken down.”

However she described Hendry getting into a “tight spot” in a parking area by Fechnie Brae House.

She went on: “He ended up reversing back into an elderly lady’s house.

“Minor damage was caused to the slates on the roof of the house.

“The old lady suffered a bit of a shock from the loud bang.”

Hendry then drove off and was later traced by police and confirmed he had been driving.

Ms MacDonald said Hendry did not have a driving licence at the time “due to his physical condition”

‘He stupidly took the rash decision to drive the lorry’

She added that while he was being questioned by police, a carer for one of the residents in the complex who had witnessed the crash, became “subject to shouting and swearing by the accused”.

Hendry, of Fechnie Brae House, Blackburn, admitted careless driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “It appears his malfunctioning mobility scooter is a common theme of his life.

“He was formerly a road haulier and had his licence revoked on health grounds in November 2019.

“He was relying upon his carer to come and drive him to pick up his mobility scooter, which had been fixed.

“He stupidly took the rash decision to drive the lorry.”

Mr Kelly said the lorry, which was Hendry’s only transport to go and get the scooter, belonged to him from his previous employment and had been for sale.

He said: “He became flustered while reversing in a tight space and knocked the slates off the roof and confounded matters by being extremely rude.”

Sheriff Susan Stokeld ordered Hendry, who was not personally present, to pay a fine totalling £925 and handed him seven penalty points which, due to totting up, resulted in a six-month ban.

