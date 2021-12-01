Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Court for man who refused to obey two-metre social distancing rule at Spar

By David Love
December 1, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 11:51 am
Graeme King objected to the coronavirus rules at Spar on Montague Row in Inverness
Graeme King objected to the coronavirus rules at Spar on Montague Row in Inverness

A former soldier has appeared in court after he took exception to a local shop’s social distancing rules.

Graeme King refused to leave the Spar store or adhere to the two-metre rule and then threw his groceries and a mobile phone at the counter.

Police were eventually called and the 46-year-old was charged with threatening or abusive behaviour.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told counter assistants at the city’s Montague Row shop challenged King about his behaviour but he made a sarcastic comment before throwing items at the check-out.

King, of Duncraig Street, Inverness, was not present when the case called yesterday but admitted the April 28 2021 offence through his lawyer, Rory Gowans.

The solicitor told Sheriff Robert Frazer: “He was intoxicated, had gone to the shop and then had not fully understood what he was being asked to do.

“When told to keep two metres apart, he asked the staff if they had a tape measure.

“He had a loss of control and composure.”

Ordering ex-Royal Marine King to carry out 70 hours of unpaid community work, Sheriff Frazer said: “We cannot have accused persons behaving in this fashion, especially during a global pandemic.”

