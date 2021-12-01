Builder banned from roads after he refused breath test and laughed about it

A construction worker who refused a breath test made a “catastrophic error of judgement” when he got behind the wheel, a court has heard.

Remus Colceriu declined to give a sample of breath after being arrested by police but did tell them: “I have been drinking alcohol.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court also heard that Mr Colceriu laughed at officers and described the situation as “funny”.

Colceriu admitted one charge of failing to provide two specimens of breath.

Accused laughed at cops after being stopped

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that at around 1am on November 7 this year Colceriu was stopped on Farquhar Avenue in Aberdeen on suspicion of being under the influence and was taken to Kittybrewster Police Station.

It was at the custody suite that the 41-year old was asked to provide a specimen of breath and refused, telling officers it was because “I have been drinking alcohol. He knows it and I know it.”

While in the custody Colceriu “continued to laugh at police and said it was funny”, Ms Thompson added.

‘A catastrophic error of judgement’

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver told the court that her client had “panicked” and that was why he behaved in the manner he did.

She also stated that the construction worker “was under no illusions” he will be walking out of court with a period of disqualification.

Ms Ginniver said: “On that date, he had finished work and attended at a local pub and drank two pints of beer.

“The weather was particularly bad so he made the stupid decision to drive home.

“He thought he was in a position to be able to drive but when police stopped him he panicked and that is why he behaved as he did.

“It was a catastrophic error of judgement on his part and this will be a mistake he will not repeat.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told him the court viewed his offence as “serious”, adding: “Presumably in future you will know better.”

She disqualified Colceriu, of Walker Road, Aberdeen, from driving for one year and fined him £420.

