Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Builder banned from roads after he refused breath test and laughed about it

By David McPhee
December 1, 2021, 5:00 pm
Remus Colceriu leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A construction worker who refused a breath test made a “catastrophic error of judgement” when he got behind the wheel, a court has heard.

Remus Colceriu declined to give a sample of breath after being arrested by police but did tell them: “I have been drinking alcohol.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court also heard that Mr Colceriu laughed at officers and described the situation as “funny”.

Colceriu admitted one charge of failing to provide two specimens of breath.

Accused laughed at cops after being stopped

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that at around 1am on November 7 this year Colceriu was stopped on Farquhar Avenue in Aberdeen on suspicion of being under the influence and was taken to Kittybrewster Police Station.

It was at the custody suite that the 41-year old was asked to provide a specimen of breath and refused, telling officers it was because “I have been drinking alcohol. He knows it and I know it.”

While in the custody Colceriu “continued to laugh at police and said it was funny”, Ms Thompson added.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court

‘A catastrophic error of judgement’

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver told the court that her client had “panicked” and that was why he behaved in the manner he did.

She also stated that the construction worker “was under no illusions” he will be walking out of court with a period of disqualification.

Ms Ginniver said: “On that date, he had finished work and attended at a local pub and drank two pints of beer.

“The weather was particularly bad so he made the stupid decision to drive home.

“He thought he was in a position to be able to drive but when police stopped him he panicked and that is why he behaved as he did.

“It was a catastrophic error of judgement on his part and this will be a mistake he will not repeat.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told him the court viewed his offence as “serious”, adding: “Presumably in future you will know better.”

She disqualified Colceriu, of Walker Road, Aberdeen, from driving for one year and fined him £420.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]