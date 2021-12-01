Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Crime & Courts

Man, 55, in court after £200,000 of drugs found at Aberdeen property

By David McPhee
December 1, 2021, 5:53 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 5:56 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A man has been charged after more than £200,000 worth of drugs were found at a property in Aberdeen.

Charles Fairburn, 55, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing three charges relating to a cache of Class A drugs found during a search of a home in Garthdee.

Police Scotland’s North East Division announced it had seized a significant stash of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine at an address on Craigievar Terrace yesterday.

Fairburn, whose address was given only as Aberdeen, was charged with three offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act – possession of drugs, intent to supply and possession with intent to supply.

Fairburn made no plea and was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Police Scotland said the amount of drugs found during the search had a potential street value of more than £200,000.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said his division was “committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities” around the north-east.

He added: “We will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”

