Man, 55, in court after £200,000 of drugs found at Aberdeen property

A man has been charged after more than £200,000 worth of drugs were found at a property in Aberdeen.

Charles Fairburn, 55, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing three charges relating to a cache of Class A drugs found during a search of a home in Garthdee.

Police Scotland’s North East Division announced it had seized a significant stash of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine at an address on Craigievar Terrace yesterday.

Fairburn, whose address was given only as Aberdeen, was charged with three offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act – possession of drugs, intent to supply and possession with intent to supply.

Fairburn made no plea and was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Police Scotland said the amount of drugs found during the search had a potential street value of more than £200,000.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said his division was “committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities” around the north-east.

He added: “We will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”

