Hockey stick-wielding dad who trashed bedroom admonished after sorting out alcohol abuse

By Kathryn Wylie
December 2, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 5:48 pm
Jaroslav Vicek leaving Elgin Sheriff Court in June.
A hockey stick-wielding dad who trashed his bedroom and punched walls after getting drunk at breakfast time has been admonished after sorting out his alcohol problem.

Jaroslav Vicek ranted and shouted at his ex before trashing a room with a hockey stick during the breakfast-time bender in Forres on April 4.

The 41-year-old was ordered to be of good behaviour for six months after he admitted causing fear and alarm to his former partner by shouting and swearing at their then-shared home in Dalvey.

At the time fiscal depute Rowena Carlton told Elgin Sheriff Court how the self-employed contractor had left to go to work that morning before changing his mind, coming back home and starting to drink.

‘Ex sought refuge elsewhere’

The dad-of-one ranted vile abuse to his ex when she heard a disturbance and went to check on him. He then picked a hockey stick and began to smash at the bedroom floor, walls and door with it.

Vicek’s ex-partner sought refuge at a neighbour’s house and police were called.

He later acted in an “aggressive and obstructive” manner towards police officers at Elgin Police Station, “tensing himself up” when he was being searched.

At the time his defence was that he had consumed “a lot of alcohol” but had no idea what triggered the destructive frenzy.

The court also heard how Vicek’s relationship with his former partner had ended but the pair lived together, along with their son, for convenience.

Elgin Sheriff Court in Moray.

He had dealt with alcohol issues

Yesterday his defence agent Iain Maltman said: “Sentence was deferred on a structured basis and for Mr Vicek to be of good behaviour.

“He has had time to deal with his alcohol issues. He no longer lives with his partner and moved away from her.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov admonished Vicek, of Hainings North, Forres, after he proved capable of good behaviour.

