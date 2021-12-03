Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Boozy man threatened to kill wife’s dog then threw vase at well-meaning neighbour

By Kathryn Wylie
December 3, 2021, 11:45 am
Gordon Dunbar appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Gordon Dunbar appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A Moray man told his wife he might kill her pet dog before hurling vile insults during a drunken argument overhead by neighbours.

Gordon Dunbar, 61, called his wife of 20 years a “slut” during the alcohol-fuelled fallout at the pair’s home in Brodie Drive in September.

His vile rant was overheard by neighbours through the open door and when one concerned lady came to check on the ruckus he flung a glass vase at her.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Elgin Sheriff Court: “He had consumed some alcohol and at around 4.30pm he began to shout at his wife that she was a whore and a slut and that he would kill her pet dog and smash their television since he had paid for them anyway.”

Dunbar’s defence agent Matthew O’Neill told the court: “There had been a lot of tension in the house and he had been the root cause of that tension.

“There’s a background of health difficulties which weigh heavily on Mr Dunbar’s mind.

“In the weeks leading up to this, he hadn’t been dealing with that and instead of taking the prescribed medication, he was drinking alcohol.

“That led to frustration from his wife and he accepts he uttered extremely distasteful remarks to her.”

‘He has apologised’

That behaviour led to Duncan offering a series of apologies to both his wife and the well-meaning neighbour.

“In hindsight, he is pleased that his neighbours overheard and were able to intervene, but he is disappointed he acted in this way toward them,” Mr O’Neill added.

“He has apologised to his neighbours and continues to try to make things up to his wife who remains supportive of him.”

Dunbar admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, one concerning his wife and one concerning a female neighbour, ahead of a trial in October.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov ordered Dunbar, of Brodie Drive, Elgin, to remain under the supervision of social workers for two years and to carry out the Moray Domestic Violence rehabilitation programme.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]