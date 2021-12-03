Boozy man threatened to kill wife’s dog then threw vase at well-meaning neighbour

A Moray man told his wife he might kill her pet dog before hurling vile insults during a drunken argument overhead by neighbours.

Gordon Dunbar, 61, called his wife of 20 years a “slut” during the alcohol-fuelled fallout at the pair’s home in Brodie Drive in September.

His vile rant was overheard by neighbours through the open door and when one concerned lady came to check on the ruckus he flung a glass vase at her.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Elgin Sheriff Court: “He had consumed some alcohol and at around 4.30pm he began to shout at his wife that she was a whore and a slut and that he would kill her pet dog and smash their television since he had paid for them anyway.”

Dunbar’s defence agent Matthew O’Neill told the court: “There had been a lot of tension in the house and he had been the root cause of that tension.

“There’s a background of health difficulties which weigh heavily on Mr Dunbar’s mind.

“In the weeks leading up to this, he hadn’t been dealing with that and instead of taking the prescribed medication, he was drinking alcohol.

“That led to frustration from his wife and he accepts he uttered extremely distasteful remarks to her.”

‘He has apologised’

That behaviour led to Duncan offering a series of apologies to both his wife and the well-meaning neighbour.

“In hindsight, he is pleased that his neighbours overheard and were able to intervene, but he is disappointed he acted in this way toward them,” Mr O’Neill added.

“He has apologised to his neighbours and continues to try to make things up to his wife who remains supportive of him.”

Dunbar admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, one concerning his wife and one concerning a female neighbour, ahead of a trial in October.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov ordered Dunbar, of Brodie Drive, Elgin, to remain under the supervision of social workers for two years and to carry out the Moray Domestic Violence rehabilitation programme.

