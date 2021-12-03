Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man admits dangerous driving over terrifying A96 crash in Aberdeenshire

By Danny McKay
December 3, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 3, 2021, 11:57 am
Damian Kukulski caused the collision on the A96 near Mill of Pitcaple.
Damian Kukulski caused the collision on the A96 near Mill of Pitcaple.

A man has admitted causing another driver serious injury by dangerous driving in a horror crash on the A96 in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services raced to the scene of the collision on the Aberdeen to Inverness road near Mill of Pitcaple around 8pm on November 10 last year.

And now Damian Kukulski has appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted culpability over the crash.

Emergency crews at the scene. 

The 35-year-old pled guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the incident.

Court papers state Kukulski drove at excessive speed for the road conditions and failed to negotiate a bend, colliding with a metal barrier and entering the opposing carriageway in the face of oncoming traffic.

The car then collided with another vehicle, causing serious injury and impairment to that driver and extensive damage to both vehicles.

Damian Kukulski leaving court.

Defence agent Tony Burgess entered the guilty plea on his client’s behalf and asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin agreed and deferred sentence on Kukulski, of Justice Port, Aberdeen, until next month to allow time for the reports to be prepared.

She also disqualified him from driving in the interim.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]