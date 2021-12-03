Man admits dangerous driving over terrifying A96 crash in Aberdeenshire

A man has admitted causing another driver serious injury by dangerous driving in a horror crash on the A96 in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services raced to the scene of the collision on the Aberdeen to Inverness road near Mill of Pitcaple around 8pm on November 10 last year.

And now Damian Kukulski has appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted culpability over the crash.

The 35-year-old pled guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the incident.

Court papers state Kukulski drove at excessive speed for the road conditions and failed to negotiate a bend, colliding with a metal barrier and entering the opposing carriageway in the face of oncoming traffic.

The car then collided with another vehicle, causing serious injury and impairment to that driver and extensive damage to both vehicles.

Defence agent Tony Burgess entered the guilty plea on his client’s behalf and asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin agreed and deferred sentence on Kukulski, of Justice Port, Aberdeen, until next month to allow time for the reports to be prepared.

She also disqualified him from driving in the interim.

