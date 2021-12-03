Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman jailed after city centre shoplifting spree

By Jenni Gee
December 3, 2021, 5:00 pm
Lynda love appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court following a 'shoplifting spree'
A woman has been jailed after going on a shoplifting spree in Inverness city centre.

Lynda Love, 21, targeted retailers on Bridge Street, Inverness High Street and Eastgate on August 12 and 13 of this year.

She stole from Superdrug, Marks and Spencer, Shoe Zone and Primark during the two-day spree, taking cosmetics, a pair of boots, a candle, a handbag and other goods.

Love appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to four charges of theft by shoplifting.

The court heard that Love took £97 of goods from the Superdrug store on August 12, none of which were recovered. The theft was recorded on CCTV.

The following day she targeted the other three retailers, taking £15 worth of items from Shoe Zone, a candle valued at £9.50 from Marks and Spencer and £80 worth of goods including a handbag from Primark. All of these were subsequently recovered.

Describing the theft from Primark, Fiscal Depute Ruaridh Allison said: “The accused was observed entering the store, collecting a number of items and then attempting to leave.”

Shoplifting spree had ‘no rhyme or reason’

Solicitor Neil Wilson, for Love, said he could not explain what he described as her “shoplifting spree”.

He said: “It appears there was no rhyme or reason to her behaviour,” adding that his client was: “Plainly leading a chaotic life.”

Mr Wilson told the court: “It is plain to me and I hope it is plain to the court Miss Love does have difficulties for which she needs help.”

However, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said that reports had made it clear Love was unsuitable for community-based punishment and sentenced her to a total of 80 days imprisonment.

Sheriff Cruickshank said: “Based on the information I have in the reports and drug treatment and testing order assessment I consider there is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

