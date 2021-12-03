Woman jailed after city centre shoplifting spree

A woman has been jailed after going on a shoplifting spree in Inverness city centre.

Lynda Love, 21, targeted retailers on Bridge Street, Inverness High Street and Eastgate on August 12 and 13 of this year.

She stole from Superdrug, Marks and Spencer, Shoe Zone and Primark during the two-day spree, taking cosmetics, a pair of boots, a candle, a handbag and other goods.

Love appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to four charges of theft by shoplifting.

The court heard that Love took £97 of goods from the Superdrug store on August 12, none of which were recovered. The theft was recorded on CCTV.

The following day she targeted the other three retailers, taking £15 worth of items from Shoe Zone, a candle valued at £9.50 from Marks and Spencer and £80 worth of goods including a handbag from Primark. All of these were subsequently recovered.

Describing the theft from Primark, Fiscal Depute Ruaridh Allison said: “The accused was observed entering the store, collecting a number of items and then attempting to leave.”

Shoplifting spree had ‘no rhyme or reason’

Solicitor Neil Wilson, for Love, said he could not explain what he described as her “shoplifting spree”.

He said: “It appears there was no rhyme or reason to her behaviour,” adding that his client was: “Plainly leading a chaotic life.”

Mr Wilson told the court: “It is plain to me and I hope it is plain to the court Miss Love does have difficulties for which she needs help.”

However, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said that reports had made it clear Love was unsuitable for community-based punishment and sentenced her to a total of 80 days imprisonment.

Sheriff Cruickshank said: “Based on the information I have in the reports and drug treatment and testing order assessment I consider there is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”