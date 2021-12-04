Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man became violent after trying to sell ‘heroin’ that turned out to be coffee

By Danny McKay
December 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A lout met pals at an Aberdeen bar to sell them heroin, but punched one and stole the other’s phone when they discovered the class A drug was actually coffee.

Paul Harper tried to shift the blame to his supplier when challenged over the bags of coffee, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard, and borrowed a mobile phone to call them.

But, according to prosecutors, the 33-year-old decided he would keep the phone, and punched the partner of the woman he stole it from when he tried to grab it back.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainers, a couple, had received a text from Harper offering to sell them heroin on August 6 this year.

They agreed to buy £40 worth and met at the Bobbin on King Street to carry out the deal.

Harper handed the man two bags of brown powder and a pipe, but he thought the contents “did not feel like heroin”.

Harper asked for the money but the man burst one of the bags to check the contents – realising it was “coffee and not heroin as agreed”.

The court heard Harper then asked to borrow the woman’s phone to call the person he bought the “supposed drugs” from.

She agreed and handed him her Nokia mobile, valued at £10. But Harper made to walk off with the device and she shouted at him to return it.

Harper then returned and told the man his daughter had “ripped him off” and he was going to keep the phone as a result.

‘Accused dropped strimmer and bit the security guard to his left nipple’

The man replied that the daughter’s actions had “nothing to do with him” and again asked for the phone back, but Harper became aggressive and warned he would “smash their faces in”.

When the man reached out to take the phone back, Harper punched him in the face, leaving him with redness to his cheek.

Harper admitted charges of theft, assault to injury and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident.

In a separate incident a day later, on August 7, Harper tried to steal a petrol multi-tool garden strimmer from Lidl on Hutcheon Street and bit a security guard on the nipple when stopped.

Mrs Souter told the court the incident happened at 2.20pm, with the security guard watching Harper stroll out of the shop with the sizeable item, worth £129.99, without paying.

As he left, the security guard grabbed hold of him to prevent him getting away.

Mrs Souter said: “While being held, the accused dropped the strimmer and bit the security guard to his left nipple.”

‘He’d never have got away with it’

He also grabbed a metal pole that had been part of a display and swung it in an attempt to hit the guard.

Other staff then weighed in and Harper was restrained.

Harper, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, admitted theft by shoplifting and assault to injury over that incident.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “For what it’s worth, his position is he was in the grip of a pretty serious drug addiction himself.

“His position is he was there to buy drugs from them.”

Regarding the Lidl incident, Mr Hingston said: “What he was trying to take was massive – a box about 5ft long.

“He’d never have got away with it.”

He added Harper had been “tackled” by staff and the display that the pole came from was smashed in the process of that.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered him to be jailed for 12 months.

