Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who headbutted reveller unconscious in Aberdeen nightclub ordered to pay victim £750

By Danny McKay
December 6, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 12:08 pm
Corrie Smith assaulted his victim at Prohibition.
Corrie Smith assaulted his victim at Prohibition.

A man who headbutted a reveller unconscious in an Aberdeen nightclub has been ordered to pay his victim £750 over the “nasty” assault.

Corrie Smith lashed out in Prohibition on Langstane Place after mistakenly thinking the fellow reveller had pushed him.

The 27-year-old headbutted his victim, causing him to fall unconscious, then punched him in the face as he fell to the floor.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 1.50am on December 17 2019.

She said Smith “started bumping into” the complainer, knocking him off balance and causing him to step forward to steady himself.

Initially the man “didn’t take any notice” and continued to dance.

But shortly after, Smith approached the man and “without any provocation” headbutted him, at which point he lost consciousness.

However Smith then also punched his victim to the face as he fell backwards and had to be pulled away by witnesses.

‘Nasty assault carried out by you for no reason at all’

The man was left bleeding from his mouth and nose and was taken to hospital.

Smith, of Byron Crescent, Aberdeen, admitted a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client had been “drinking heavily” at the time and “felt as if he was pushed”.

He added: “He accepts he wasn’t and, even if he had been, it’s clearly not the way to react to that.”

Sheriff David Hall told Smith: “This was a nasty assault carried out by you for no reason at all within licenced premises, resulting in your victim requiring to be taken to hospital.”

He ordered Smith to pay a compensation order of £750 to his victim, as well as carry out 75 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]