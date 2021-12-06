Man who headbutted reveller unconscious in Aberdeen nightclub ordered to pay victim £750

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man who headbutted a reveller unconscious in an Aberdeen nightclub has been ordered to pay his victim £750 over the “nasty” assault.

Corrie Smith lashed out in Prohibition on Langstane Place after mistakenly thinking the fellow reveller had pushed him.

The 27-year-old headbutted his victim, causing him to fall unconscious, then punched him in the face as he fell to the floor.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 1.50am on December 17 2019.

She said Smith “started bumping into” the complainer, knocking him off balance and causing him to step forward to steady himself.

Initially the man “didn’t take any notice” and continued to dance.

But shortly after, Smith approached the man and “without any provocation” headbutted him, at which point he lost consciousness.

However Smith then also punched his victim to the face as he fell backwards and had to be pulled away by witnesses.

‘Nasty assault carried out by you for no reason at all’

The man was left bleeding from his mouth and nose and was taken to hospital.

Smith, of Byron Crescent, Aberdeen, admitted a charge of assault to injury.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client had been “drinking heavily” at the time and “felt as if he was pushed”.

He added: “He accepts he wasn’t and, even if he had been, it’s clearly not the way to react to that.”

Sheriff David Hall told Smith: “This was a nasty assault carried out by you for no reason at all within licenced premises, resulting in your victim requiring to be taken to hospital.”

He ordered Smith to pay a compensation order of £750 to his victim, as well as carry out 75 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

