Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teen biker who fled cops after £5,000 cannabis seizure is banned from driving

By David McPhee
December 6, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 12:36 pm
Kyle Webster appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Kyle Webster appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A teen biker who crashed while fleeing police days after a £5,000 cannabis seizure has been banned from the roads.

Kyle Webster, 19, was sent flying from his bike and was nearly run over after hitting a traffic island when attempting to escape officers on School Road, Aberdeen.

The incident came only two days after he was caught with cannabis worth £5,500.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he raced over a pavement, clipped the kerb of a traffic island and was thrown from the bike.

Webster then tried to run but was caught a short distance away.

Bike slid across carriageway

At his previous hearing, fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court the incident, on January 30, began when police saw the motorbike driving at “what appeared to be excessive speed”.

Officers signalled for Webster to stop.

The bike pulled in and “looked as though it was going to stop” but when the police pulled parallel it took off at high speed.

Webster “continued to drive at speeds well in excess of the statutory limit”, she said.

He also drove on the pavement before striking the kerb of a traffic island on a roundabout and being thrown from the bike.

Ms Simpson said: “The bike slid across the carriageway and both it and the accused came to a stop against a crash barrier.

“The accused made off on foot back across the roundabout into live lanes of traffic.”

Officers gave chase and apprehended him a short distance away.

Just two days earlier police raided Webster’s home on Moir Crescent after receiving intelligence regarding the supply of cannabis.

Almost £2,000 in cash was also recovered.

Webster pleaded guilty to three charges, including being in the supply of a Class B drug, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Lawyer says client made ‘grave error’

Defence agent Michael Burnett told the court that his client not selling cannabis “for financial gain”.

He added: “His own drug use had increased and he couldn’t pay back what he owed, so someone said to him ‘can you look after this?’ He made a grave error here.

“He then panicked when he saw the police.

“Since then he has taken steps to curb his own drug use.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Webster: “You’re a young man and I have to take that into account when delivering the sentence.

“But I think a community disposal can be imposed here.

“You have made progress in getting your life back together and I sincerely hope we won’t see you back in court ever again.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff McLaughlin sentenced Webster to a community payback order with supervision for two years, 200 hours of unpaid work and a six-month restriction of liberty order.

She also disqualified him from driving for two years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]