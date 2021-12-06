Teen biker who fled cops after £5,000 cannabis seizure is banned from driving

An error occurred. Please try again.

A teen biker who crashed while fleeing police days after a £5,000 cannabis seizure has been banned from the roads.

Kyle Webster, 19, was sent flying from his bike and was nearly run over after hitting a traffic island when attempting to escape officers on School Road, Aberdeen.

The incident came only two days after he was caught with cannabis worth £5,500.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he raced over a pavement, clipped the kerb of a traffic island and was thrown from the bike.

Webster then tried to run but was caught a short distance away.

Bike slid across carriageway

At his previous hearing, fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court the incident, on January 30, began when police saw the motorbike driving at “what appeared to be excessive speed”.

Officers signalled for Webster to stop.

The bike pulled in and “looked as though it was going to stop” but when the police pulled parallel it took off at high speed.

Webster “continued to drive at speeds well in excess of the statutory limit”, she said.

He also drove on the pavement before striking the kerb of a traffic island on a roundabout and being thrown from the bike.

Ms Simpson said: “The bike slid across the carriageway and both it and the accused came to a stop against a crash barrier.

“The accused made off on foot back across the roundabout into live lanes of traffic.”

Officers gave chase and apprehended him a short distance away.

Just two days earlier police raided Webster’s home on Moir Crescent after receiving intelligence regarding the supply of cannabis.

Almost £2,000 in cash was also recovered.

Webster pleaded guilty to three charges, including being in the supply of a Class B drug, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Lawyer says client made ‘grave error’

Defence agent Michael Burnett told the court that his client not selling cannabis “for financial gain”.

He added: “His own drug use had increased and he couldn’t pay back what he owed, so someone said to him ‘can you look after this?’ He made a grave error here.

“He then panicked when he saw the police.

“Since then he has taken steps to curb his own drug use.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Webster: “You’re a young man and I have to take that into account when delivering the sentence.

“But I think a community disposal can be imposed here.

“You have made progress in getting your life back together and I sincerely hope we won’t see you back in court ever again.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff McLaughlin sentenced Webster to a community payback order with supervision for two years, 200 hours of unpaid work and a six-month restriction of liberty order.

She also disqualified him from driving for two years.

