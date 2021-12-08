Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Community service for man caught with £60 of drugs in Fraserburgh

By James Mulholland
December 8, 2021, 6:00 am
The High Court in Edinburgh

A man who was caught with £60 of drugs has been given 150 hours community service by a High Court judge.

Paul Crawford, 33, was arrested after police found quantities of the drug at the home of his co-accused Colin Yeats,39, in Fraserburgh in July 2019.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how officers swooped on the address after receiving intelligence that Yeats and Crawford were involved in the narcotics trade.

Judge Lady Carmichael heard how Yeats had acquired more than 40 criminal convictions during his life – many of them for drugs offences.

Lady Carmichael sentenced Yeats for six years and three months following a hearing earlier this year.

The story emerged after Yeats and Crawford, of Clough Road, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin earlier this year.

‘Medium risk of reoffending’

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports on Crawford’s background.

On Tuesday, defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif told Lady Carmichael that the drugs recovered from Crawford had a street value of £60.

Mr Latif asked the judge to impose a non-custodial sentence on his client.

Speaking about a background report written about Crawford’s background by court appointed social workers, Mr Latif added: “Again, it does indicate that while there is a medium risk of re-offending he can be managed in the community.”

Lady Carmichael ordered Crawford to do 150 hours community service and told him he’d be supervised by the authorities for one year.

Crawford’s local authority in England will ensure he will do the work and the body will also supervise him.

She also imposed an order compelling Crawford to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days – an English legal requirement in which accused people complete tasks designed to tackle the causes of their offending.

Passing sentence, Lady Carmichael said: “What I am proposing to do is to impose a sentence that is a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

“If you don’t comply you can be sentenced afresh for the offence.”

