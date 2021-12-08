Jail for man who terrified woman then urinated on rug in front of cops

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been jailed after he terrified his former partner before turning around and “intentionally” urinating on a rug in front of police officers.

Dawid Majewicz, 40, barged into the home of his former partner without permission and began shouting, swearing and behaving aggressively.

When police officers arrived Majewicz asked to use the toilet before turning around and urinating on a rug.

He was also on bail at the time and was under curfew not to leave his home.

He pleaded guilty to two charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court that he caused the two females to suffer fear and alarm before urinating on a rug.

The 40-year-old also admitted breaching a bail condition not to leave his property after 7pm.

Majewicz’s solicitor told the court his client had made a “terrible mess for which he must now pay the price”.

Court heard both females were ‘visibly distressed and crying’

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen said that on November 20 this year Majewicz had arrived at his former partner’s home in Peterculter and entered without permission.

Upon being asked to leave the 40-year-old became “irate” and “began shouting and swearing” at the woman.

When police arrived Majewicz had climbed into the woman’s bed.

Ms Petersen added: “Officers asked him to get out of the complainer’s bed.

“The accused then asked to use the bathroom and was told he could do so by officers.

“He then turned around and intentionally urinated over a rug in the hallway.”

The fiscal depute added that Majewicz’s former partner “remains scared” of him.

‘He has made a terrible mess’

Defence agent John Hardie told the court that Majewicz was “heavily intoxicated” at the time of the offence.

He added: “He has made a terrible mess for which he must now pay the price.”

Sheriff William Summers described Majewicz’s behaviour as “deplorable and disgusting”.

He said: “I cannot ignore the seriousness of these offences as one charge involves you entering the home of your former partner uninvited, you abused her, you refused to leave when told to leave and when police arrived and tried to remove you, you urinated on her property.

“All of that is compounded by you breaching your bail condition and represents your fifth breach of a special bail condition.

“It is quite clear that you have no regard for court orders and in my assessment, there is no appropriate alternative other than to impose a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Summers sentenced Majewicz, of Rosehill Court, Aberdeen, to four months in prison.

He also imposed a non-harassment order for him to stay away from his former partner for five years.

