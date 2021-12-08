‘Hang up the phone or you die tonight’: Man’s terrifying threat to girlfriend

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man who terrified his girlfriend and threatened to kill her unless she hung up the phone claimed he only did it because he’d been “drinking spirits”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Edward Campbell, 33, became “instantly aggressive” towards his girlfriend after waking up at her home on October 23 this year.

When she became scared for her wellbeing and called the police, Campbell told her: “hang up the phone or you die tonight”.

During his tirade, he also made additional threats against the woman’s life and called her a “bam” and a “grass”.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of causing fear or alarm and of threatening violence towards the woman.

Woman was ‘visibly upset and shaking’

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that Campbell had been with the woman at her home address in Port Elphinstone, Inverurie, and had slept there into the next day.

She said: “The accused woke up and engaged with the complainer about messages he’d received and became immediately aggressive.

“He repeatedly threatened to kill her, assault her and called her a bam, a grass and a slut.

“The woman felt threatened by the accused’s behaviour and called 999 to report the incident.

“While she was on the phone the accused continued to act in an aggressive manner and stated to her ‘you either hang up the phone or you die tonight’.”

The woman then ran into the bathroom and locked herself inside until the police arrived.

Ms Petersen added that when the police attended at the property they could hear Campbell “shouting and screaming immediately” and officers noted that the woman was “visibly upset and physically shaking”.

Campbell was arrested and while under caution stated: “I did kick off but only because I’ve been drinking spirits”.

‘This must have been quite terrifying for your partner’

His solicitor John Hardie told the court that the background to his client “painted a picture of an isolated and angry young man”.

He added: “He now presents as a mature person but he clearly has issues that need to be resolved.

“There is an understanding from him that he needs to take responsibility for his actions and he appreciated this is a serious incident.”

Sheriff William Summers told Campbell: “This was a serious offence and must have been quite terrifying for your partner.

“I’ve had to give serious consideration to the question of whether I can dispose of this only by imposing a custodial sentence.

“However, to impose a custodial sentence at this stage is likely to be counterproductive and I am satisfied that there is an appropriate alternative.”

Sheriff Summers sentenced Campbell of Richmond Walk, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with 12 months of supervision.

He also ordered Campbell to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work in the community.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.