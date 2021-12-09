Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pair admit late night city centre assaults caught on CCTV

By Jenni Gee
December 9, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2021, 9:17 pm
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
Two men have admitted late-night assaults on a city centre street that were caught on CCTV.

Liam Taylor, 32 and Tyler Buchan, 24, attacked two men in the early hours of Sunday March 17 2019 following an argument, knocking them to the ground and punching them repeatedly.

But a city centre CCTV operator spotted the incident and alerted police who raced to the scene and arrested the culprits.

Pair plead guilty to assaults

The pair appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where solicitors Rory Gowans, for Taylor, and Matthew Berlow, for Buchan, entered guilty pleas for the co-accused to two charges of assault.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court: “At 2.55am Crown witnesses were walking from Drummond Street on to Baron Taylors Street.

“The accused were walking in the opposite direction and pushed past the witnesses.

“A short verbal argument began before the accused, Buchan stepped forward and directed a punch with a closed fist.”

The court heard that after this Taylor struck the second complainer.

During the incidents both victims were knocked or pulled to the ground, with one of the men suffering “multiple blows to the head.”

CCTV operator alerted police

“The incident was captured on CCTV,” Ms Duffy-Welsh told the court, adding: “Police were notified by the CCTV operator.”

Officers attended the scene and traced both men to the corner of Academy Street and Union Street where Buchan, of Coulpark, Alness, was arrested.

Taylor, of Shore Street, Tain was apprehended “following a short foot chase,” the court heard.

Ms Duffy-Welsh told Sheriff Gary Aitken that one complainer had suffered bruising to the left side of his face, a cut to the inside of his cheek, a black left eye and a cut to his lip.

The other complainer suffered a cut to his lip and bruising to the left side of his face.

Sheriff Aitken deferred sentencing to the new year for the preparation of reports.

