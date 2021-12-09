Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man admits stealing motorcycles worth £6,000 from Aberdeen street

By David McPhee
December 9, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2021, 12:03 pm
Kevin Smith stole two motorbikes worth an estimated £6,000.
A man has admitted stealing two motorcycles from a street in Aberdeen.

Kevin Smith, 53, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing charges that he removed an Orange Buell Ulysses motorbike and a Black Buell Firebolt motorcycle from a street in Torry, Aberdeen.

The premium motorbikes were estimated to be worth around £3,000 each.

Smith said he assumed the bikes had been left “as scrap metal” when he took them.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing the motorbikes from Walker Road on August 11 this year.

Walker Road, Torry, Aberdeen.

Accused told cops he thought motorcycles were ‘scrap’

Fiscal depute Jen Pritchard told the court that the owner of the bikes lives in Edinburgh but had another property in Torry and due to Covid-19 restrictions had not been back.

She said he had left both motorcycles on Walker Road and secured them with “Kryptonite shackles” and had last seen the bikes in July 2021.

Ms Pritchard added that on around August 10, the owner was made aware that Aberdeen City Council had placed an abandonment notice on both of the motorbikes, giving him until August 17 to remove them.

“On the evening of August 11 he received a phone call from a friend advising that the bikes were gone”, she said.

“Enquiries with Aberdeen City Council confirmed that they had not removed the bikes and police were contacted.

“The police made enquiries using CCTV, which showed that 5.40pm a motor vehicle attended at the locus and two males exited the vehicle – one of which was identified as the accused.

“The males loaded the two motorbikes into the rear of their vehicle before driving off.

“The motor vehicle in question was owned by the accused.”

Ms Pritchard told the court that police then went to Smith’s address with a search warrant and the motorbikes were recovered.

Smith was charged with the theft and under caution stated: “Sorry, I thought they were scrap.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court

‘This is not something he is going to repeat’

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver told the court that Smith had considered the bikes “fair game” due to being left on the street.

She added: “He had been aware that the bikes had been left for some time and when he saw the abandonment notice on there he thought he would be able to take them.

“He accepts that it was a completely foolish mistake and when police officers attended he cooperated fully.

“This is not something he is going to repeat and he apologises to the court and the owner of the bikes.”

Sheriff Hodge told Smith that “at his age” he should “probably know better than helping yourself to very large items without making a few enquiries”.

She sentenced Smith, of Mansefield Road, Aberdeen, to a 12-month community payback order and ordered him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

