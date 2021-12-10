Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Van driver who knocked woman down in supermarket car park keeps licence and job

By Kathryn Wylie
December 10, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 5:18 pm
Neil Jamieson knocked a woman over in Morrisons car park.
A delivery driver who knocked over a woman while she looked down at her phone in Morrisons supermarket car park has kept his licence and job.

Neil Jamieson didn’t look around him as he drove through the disabled bays at the King Street supermarket car park and knocked the woman to the ground with his van.

The woman suffered a fractured wrist that was later treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Jamieson worked as a delivery driver for AAH pharmaceutical company and had been delivering medication to the supermarket, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The 48-year-old had been leaving the car park at 1.30pm on August 28 last year.

‘He struck her with his vehicle’

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told the court the whole incident was caught on CCTV and Jamieson had held his hands up at the earliest opportunity.

“He struck the woman with his vehicle and stopped immediately to check on the welfare of the complainer,” he said.

“She asked him what he had been doing and he told her he hadn’t looked properly.”

He admitted a charge of careless driving and told police officers at the time: “It was totally my fault. I looked one way and by then time I looked back she was there”.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said the dad would lose his job if he lost his licence.

“The family unit relies on his income,” he said. “In future, he will ensure he complies with whatever road markings are set out in public car parks.

“He is a key worker given the role he plays is driving pharmaceuticals to various establishments such as pharmacies and hospitals.

“That’s what he had been doing at the time.”

Spared a roads ban

He added it was a “low-speed” collision and the woman had been looking down at her phone as she walked through the disabled bay area.

He added that Jamieson was “extremely sorry and remorseful” and showed a letter of reference from his employer of four years.

Sheriff Ian Miller said it was to his credit that a guilty plea had been made at the first opportunity.

He fined Jamieson, of Spey Road, Aberdeen, £300 and handed him four penalty points.

