Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen University student admits sexually assaulting girl at Hogmanay party

By David McPhee
December 10, 2021, 6:00 am
Dominic Gallo admitted sexually assaulting a young woman on New Year's Day.
Dominic Gallo admitted sexually assaulting a young woman on New Year's Day.

An Aberdeen University student sexually assaulted a young woman during a Hogmanay party at his flat, a court has heard.

Dominic Gallo, 23, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a single charge that he kissed and groped the fellow student without her consent and while she was incapacitated.

The court heard how Gallo asked the woman if she “wanted to call a taxi” before taking her into his bedroom and assaulting her.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault at a flat on Castle Terrace in Aberdeen on New Year’s Day last year.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court how the woman and a group of friends had gone to a New Year’s Eve concert the previous evening before heading to Gallo’s flat for a party.

Dominic Gallo leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

‘You are really drunk, I feel bad’

In the woman’s retelling of events that night, she told police that she “considered herself to be drunk” and had continued to consume alcohol.

She also took a form of popper inhalant drug that caused her to feel “lightheaded and very floaty”.

Mr Ballock said: “At 3am on January 1 the complainer was in the hallway when the accused approached her and asked if she wanted to call a taxi.

“The accused told her to come to his bedroom due to the lack of noise so she could make the call.

“They went to his bedroom and sat on his bed.

“The last thing she remembers is being on her back and the accused kissing her on the lips and touching her buttocks.

“She felt dazed and he said: ‘You are really drunk, I feel bad. Do you want me to stop?’

“She was still dazed but replied: ‘I’m so drunk’.”

Gallo continued to kiss and grope the girl until someone entered the room and at which point she immediately got up and ran out of the room.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Young woman told lecturer she’d been inappropriately touched

The young woman then became upset and started crying before telling two friends that Gallo had touched her inappropriately.

She later told a senior lecturer at Aberdeen University and the incident was reported to the police.

Gallo was traced by officers before being cautioned and arrested.

Defence agent Iain Hingston asked that a social work report be carried out into his client’s background before sentencing.

Sheriff William Summers told the 23-year-old he “could not sensibly proceed to sentence on this matter” and deferred sentencing in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

He also placed Gallo, of Claremont Place, Aberdeen, on the sex offenders register.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]