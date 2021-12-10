Drunk threw traffic cone through window of Ellon hotel

An error occurred. Please try again.

A boozed-up yob who was so drunk he doesn’t remember being out that night caused more than £1,500 worth of damage to a hotel using just a traffic cone.

Kieran Forsyth flung the cone through the window of the New Inn Hotel, Ellon, before handing himself over police once he heard they were looking for him.

He was then cautioned and charged and taken to his grandparents’ house – who promptly told police to take him away again.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how Forsyth became “agitated and upset” at this point and elbowed a female police officer in the face.

Handed himself in to police

He said the drunken vandalism of the Market Street hotel happened at around 10.30pm on July 21, last year.

“The complainers attended the local police station to report that he had just thrown a traffic cone through the window causing it to break,” Mr Procter said.

“A search was made for the accused however he couldn’t be traced.

“He later attended off his own back when he heard officers were looking for him.”

The 24-year-old’s destructive spree cost the hotel more than £1,500 to repair.

Too drunk to know what happened

Forsyth’s defence agent Chris Maitland said there was little mitigation he could give seeing that his client had “zero recollection” of the event.

“He cannot remember why he was there in the first place let alone why he did this,” he told the court.

“All that he can say is it was a result of being extremely intoxicated. He was drinking too much at the time. It would be fair to say he had a problem with it.

“He is embarrassed by his actions and apologises to both the hotel and to the officer he assaulted.”

Sentencing was deferred

He admitted a charge of wilfully and recklessly damaging property belonging to another and a further charge of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty.

Sentencing was deferred on Forsythe, of Heron Close, Kemmay, until December 16.

