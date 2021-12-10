Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunk threw traffic cone through window of Ellon hotel

By Kathryn Wylie
December 10, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 3:55 pm
Kieran Forsyth smashed windows at the New Inn.
Kieran Forsyth smashed windows at the New Inn.

A boozed-up yob who was so drunk he doesn’t remember being out that night caused more than £1,500 worth of damage to a hotel using just a traffic cone.

Kieran Forsyth flung the cone through the window of the New Inn Hotel, Ellon, before handing himself over police once he heard they were looking for him.

He was then cautioned and charged and taken to his grandparents’ house – who promptly told police to take him away again.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how Forsyth became “agitated and upset” at this point and elbowed a female police officer in the face.

Handed himself in to police

He said the drunken vandalism of the Market Street hotel happened at around 10.30pm on July 21, last year.

“The complainers attended the local police station to report that he had just thrown a traffic cone through the window causing it to break,” Mr Procter said.

“A search was made for the accused however he couldn’t be traced.

“He later attended off his own back when he heard officers were looking for him.”

The 24-year-old’s destructive spree cost the hotel more than £1,500 to repair.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Too drunk to know what happened

Forsyth’s defence agent Chris Maitland said there was little mitigation he could give seeing that his client had “zero recollection” of the event.

“He cannot remember why he was there in the first place let alone why he did this,” he told the court.

“All that he can say is it was a result of being extremely intoxicated. He was drinking too much at the time. It would be fair to say he had a problem with it.

“He is embarrassed by his actions and apologises to both the hotel and to the officer he assaulted.”

Sentencing was deferred

He admitted a charge of wilfully and recklessly damaging property belonging to another and a further charge of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty.

Sentencing was deferred on Forsythe, of Heron Close, Kemmay, until December 16.

