Inverness train tracks trespasser caused engine to stop

An error occurred. Please try again.

A train track trespasser who walked near live lines caused a train driver to sound her horn and stop her engine.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Dean Barclay, 34, was spotted trespassing on the tracks on July 15.

And when asked what he was doing told the driver he was “going to Inverness” before shouting “don’t call the police” and running off.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh Allison told the court: “At 9.20 pm one of the staff at Inverness station observed the accused walking towards Inverness.

“As a result of this the driver sounded her horn.

“Owing to the slow speed she was travelling she was able to bring the vehicle to a stop.”

He said the driver opened her window and questioned the man, who claimed to be heading into town before pleading with her not to raise the alarm and running off.

‘Dangerous proximity to live running lines’

Barclay, of Peterhead, who is currently in custody, did not attend the hearing where solicitor Neil Wilson entered a plea of guilty to a single charge of trespassing in dangerous proximity to live running railway lines.

Mr Wilson acknowledged the potential consequences of his client’s choice, saying that the “trauma caused to train drivers” by incidents involving people on the tracks was “well documented.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken handed down a fine of £210, but when Mr Wilson did not request time to pay, the custodial alternative of seven days was imposed.