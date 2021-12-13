Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen drug dealer made £51,000 from life of crime, court told

By James Mulholland
December 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
Jed Duncan has appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh
Jed Duncan has appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh

A drug dealer who was arrested during a police probe into a serious crime gang made tens of thousands of pounds from his life of crime, a judge has heard.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Robert Burns, 28, made a total of £51,485 during his career as a criminal in the Aberdeen area.

But Judge Lord Fairley heard how prosecutors who brought a proceeds of crime action against Burns can only recover £5,655 from him at this point in time.

Burns, also of Aberdeen, was jailed for four years and eight months at the High Court in Edinburgh in March 2021.

He and sidekick Jed Duncan, 26, – who was jailed for three years and four months – were brought to justice following an anti-drug dealing initiative codenamed Operation Taco.

The court heard how DNA evidence linked Burns to seizures of cocaine worth £161,000 on the streets and similar forensic evidence showed that Duncan was involved with packages of the Class A drug worth in excess of £36,000 if broken down into street deals.

Prosecutor Jane Farquharson QC said: “Operation Taco was a Police Scotland investigation into the Class A drug dealing habits of a serious and organised crime group based in the Aberdeen area. During covert observations suspicion focused on the two accused.”

‘He should have known better’

She said on November 6 2020, Duncan was seen getting into the driver’s seat of “a vehicle of interest” – a white Renault Kangoo van – and driving away from Cranford Road, in Aberdeen.

The vehicle was later searched and cocaine in bags was recovered with Duncan’s DNA found on knots on the packaging. Quantities of the bulking agent benzocaine and an analgesic were also seized.

A search was carried out at his home address in Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen, and £4,290 in cash was found along with keys for a flat in the city’s Urquhart Road. During a search of the flat bowls with traces of cocaine and benzocaine were found in the kitchen.

Burns admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on November 18 and 19 last year. Duncan pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug in the city between November 4 and 6 2020.

Defence advocate Neil Shand, for Burns, said he had built up debts of about pounds £4,500 and was being pressed for repayment. Threats were made towards him.

He said Burns, who was living between addresses in Aberdeen and Portlethen, became involved to pay off the debt.

He added: “He should have known better. He is going to have to face the consequences of his actions.”

On Monday, prosecutor Dan Byrne told Lord Fairley that the Crown and Burns’s lawyers had agreed that the accused had made £51,485 but only had £5,655 available at this point in time.

Lord Fairley then made an order for £5,655 to be seized from Burns, who has six months to pay the sum at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

