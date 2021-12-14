Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vicious thug’s biting attack on cops left one officer needing Hepatitis B and Tetanus booster jabs

By Kathryn Wylie
December 14, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 14, 2021, 5:46 pm
Patryk Pogodzinski leaves the court on an earlier occasion.
A police officer has been left needing Hepatitis B and Tetanus booster jabs as well as ongoing blood tests after a vicious biting attack during a routine check.

Patryk Pogodzinksi drew blood by biting a police officer after he resisted arrest for breaching his bail conditions.

He’s now back behind bars but admitted two charges of assault to injury and another of assault, as well as a breach of bail.

The 26-year-old has been held in HMP Grampian since his attack on police officers in Aberdeen’s Seaton Road on August 27.

Clocked on street he’s banned from

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pogodzinski was spotted there by officers despite there being a bail condition in place stopping him from entering the street.

When he noticed officers had clocked him he cycled off from Seaton Drive into Seaton Road, where he dumped his bike and was later found within the first-floor landing of a block of flats.

“He was handcuffed and taken outside but started to struggle with the officers,” the fiscal said.

“One constable was holding the accused’s handcuffs near the top of his head when he began to bite his right hand.”

She said when another officer tried to put Pogodzinksi into leg restraints he was kicked in the head twice.

Cop needed booster vaccines

“He then bit the final constable on his left thumb, breaking the skin and drawing blood,” the fiscal added.

“They attended at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was treated for three puncture wounds to the right hand.

“He received a Hepatitis B booster vaccine and a Tetanus booster and will receive ongoing blood test for six months to rule out infection.”

It’s not the first time Pogodzinski has been caught breaching court orders after he admitted stealing a bike when he should’ve been on a curfew last July.

Sheriff William Summers told the dad-of-one, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, he wanted to see background reports before sentencing him.

“These offences are so serious that I cannot sensibly proceed to sentence you today,” he said. “I need to adjourn for the preparation of criminal justice social work reports.”

There was no application for bail, and Pogodzinski was remanded in custody until he is sentenced on January 14, next year.

