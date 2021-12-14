Vicious thug’s biting attack on cops left one officer needing Hepatitis B and Tetanus booster jabs

An error occurred. Please try again.

A police officer has been left needing Hepatitis B and Tetanus booster jabs as well as ongoing blood tests after a vicious biting attack during a routine check.

Patryk Pogodzinksi drew blood by biting a police officer after he resisted arrest for breaching his bail conditions.

He’s now back behind bars but admitted two charges of assault to injury and another of assault, as well as a breach of bail.

The 26-year-old has been held in HMP Grampian since his attack on police officers in Aberdeen’s Seaton Road on August 27.

Clocked on street he’s banned from

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pogodzinski was spotted there by officers despite there being a bail condition in place stopping him from entering the street.

When he noticed officers had clocked him he cycled off from Seaton Drive into Seaton Road, where he dumped his bike and was later found within the first-floor landing of a block of flats.

“He was handcuffed and taken outside but started to struggle with the officers,” the fiscal said.

“One constable was holding the accused’s handcuffs near the top of his head when he began to bite his right hand.”

She said when another officer tried to put Pogodzinksi into leg restraints he was kicked in the head twice.

Cop needed booster vaccines

“He then bit the final constable on his left thumb, breaking the skin and drawing blood,” the fiscal added.

“They attended at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was treated for three puncture wounds to the right hand.

“He received a Hepatitis B booster vaccine and a Tetanus booster and will receive ongoing blood test for six months to rule out infection.”

It’s not the first time Pogodzinski has been caught breaching court orders after he admitted stealing a bike when he should’ve been on a curfew last July.

Sheriff William Summers told the dad-of-one, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, he wanted to see background reports before sentencing him.

“These offences are so serious that I cannot sensibly proceed to sentence you today,” he said. “I need to adjourn for the preparation of criminal justice social work reports.”

There was no application for bail, and Pogodzinski was remanded in custody until he is sentenced on January 14, next year.

