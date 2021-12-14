Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Skye farmer fined £18,000 after destroying ancient cairn – to build a new shed

By Danny McKay
December 14, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 14, 2021, 5:29 pm
Damage to Upper Tote Cairn in the north of Skye. Image supplied by Crown Office.
Damage to Upper Tote Cairn in the north of Skye. Image supplied by Crown Office.

A farmer has been fined £18,000 after destroying a historic cairn dating back 4,000 years – because he wanted to build a new shed.

Duncan MacInnes used the earth from Upper Tote Cairn in the north of Skye as topsoil to help with the building project elsewhere on his land.

The 59-year-old pled guilty to damaging the protected monument when he appeared at Portree Sheriff Court on August 25. Today he was fined £18,000.

MacInnes owns the land next to the A855 near Upper Tote on Skye where the Upper Tote Cairn stands.

The Upper Tote Cairn in the north of Skye in 2012. Supplied by Crown Office.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) had written to MacInnes on three separate occasions about the existence of the cairn, with the most recent letter being sent in 2015.

It dates back to the Neolithic period between 4000 BC and 2401 BC.

‘Showed a complete disregard for its importance’

The agency also carried out routine site visits every 10 years.

MacInnes, of North Skye, excavated part of the ancient monument between December 1 and 12 2018.

He was building a shed elsewhere on his land and needed topsoil, the court heard.

Andy Shanks, Procurator Fiscal for Grampian, Highlands and Islands, said: “As the owner of the land this ancient monument sits on, it was Duncan MacInnes’ duty to help protect it.

“Instead, he showed a complete disregard for its importance when he dug for soil and damaged Upper Tote Cairn.

“This prosecution shows how seriously the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service takes these crimes, and we will continue to work with Historic Environment Scotland and other partners to make sure Scotland’s history is preserved.”

Following the outcome of the case, a HES spokeswoman said: “We welcome the court’s decision in this case. Upper Tote Cairn is a well-preserved prehistoric burial cairn and is protected as a scheduled monument.

“It is significant as one of only a handful of such sites on Skye.

“The monument was damaged by deep excavations using a mechanical excavator, causing significant and irreversible damage, with a portion of the cairn destroyed.

“This has impacted the monument’s national importance, causing a loss of important archaeological material and diminishing its ability to inform us about prehistoric lives and burial practices on Skye.

“Heritage crime is a serious matter which can cause irreparable damage to our monuments and cultural assets, and cause us to lose pieces of our past forever. While incidents of heritage crime have increased over the past few years, serious cases such as this are thankfully rare.

“We would like to thank our partners at Police Scotland for their assistance in this case, and we will continue to work closely with them to investigate and pursue offenders to protect Scotland’s historic environment.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.   

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]