‘Is there sugar in this?’: Thug jailed for throwing hot tea in woman’s face

By David McPhee
December 16, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 16, 2021, 11:54 am
Dane Bower threw hot tea into his girlfriend's face.
A man who threw a cup of tea in his girlfriend’s face has been jailed after he became angry about whether there was sugar in the drink.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Dane Bower’s mood immediately changed upon being handed the mug by his long-term partner.

The 35-year-old then turned to her and asked: “Is there sugar in this?”

Bower then threw the beverage into the woman face, covering her head and hair.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge described the nasty attack as “an astonishing overreaction”.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of assault.

‘If it had been hot you’d know about it’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth McAllister told the court the Bower’s partner made a cup of tea and handed it to him on August 20 this year at his address on Balnagask Crescent in Aberdeen.

She added: “The accused then sipped from the cup and stopped and looked at the complainer.

“The woman stated that at this point she knew something was instantly wrong.

“The accused then asked ‘is there sugar in this?’ and then without warning threw the cup of tea over the complainer.

“The tea hit the side of her face and hair along with her body.

“She immediately ran from the room into the kitchen where she began to pour cold water over herself.

“The accused stated that she was over-reacting and that if it had been hot she would have known about it.”

Ms McAllister told the court that a friend of the couple was present at the time and took the woman into the bathroom where he continued to pour cold water over her face.

The friend then helped the woman gather her items and leave the property.

Bower was later cautioned, arrested and charged by police.

The woman did not suffer any major injuries as a result of the attack, the court was told.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

‘Not his proudest moment’

Defence agent Graham Morrison stated that Bower had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He added: “This is not his proudest moment and he is quite ashamed of it.

“And especially that he has done this to someone that he cares about.”

Sheriff Hodge said: “You are quite lucky that this woman wasn’t injured.”

She sentenced Bower, who was already in custody on another matter, to seven days in prison as an alternative to a fine.

