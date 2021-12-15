Pair in dock on attempted murder charge after man found injured in Aberdeen high-rise By Danny McKay December 15, 2021, 8:25 pm Updated: December 15, 2021, 9:10 pm Police outside Greig Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Thug jailed after attacking pal with dumbbell bar and stabbing him in Aberdeen Suspect appears in court charged with attempting to murder 13-year-old boy ‘Extraordinarily reckless’: Man threw eggs at cars on dual carriageway Germany expels diplomats after Russian found guilty of shooting man in park