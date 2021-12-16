Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen bus crash victim loses legal fight to sue Malta’s roads authority

By James Mulholland
December 16, 2021, 5:15 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 6:11 pm
Simon Morrison was critically injured in the bus crash in Malta.
Simon Morrison was critically injured in the bus crash in Malta.

An Aberdeen football coach who was critically injured in a horrific bus crash while on holiday has failed in his bid to bring court action against a Maltese roads authority.

Simon Morrison was left in an induced coma after the sightseeing bus he was travelling on collided with overhanging tree branches in April 2018.

Two people died in the tragedy and now lawyers acting for Transport for Malta have successfully argued that it shouldn’t be made to defend compensation actions brought about by Mr Morrison.

The then 42-year-old Middlefield Wasps football coach was just one day into his holiday with his sister Suzanne Henderson, her husband Michael and their two children when the accident happened.

They had taken a sightseeing trip on an open-top bus but tragedy struck when the double-decker smashed through overhanging tree branches on a tourist route in the Zurrieq area.

The open-top double-decker tourist bus after the crash.  (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud)

Survived near-death experience

Mr Morrison sustained a serious head wound, a broken arm, an eye injury and was in a coma in the aftermath of the incident.

He was flown back to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and awoke more than two weeks later.

A 37-year-old Spanish woman and a 62-year-old man from Belgium, who had been sitting directly behind Mr Morrison, died in the crash.

Compensation action was launched by the Aberdonian at the Court of Session against the insurers of the firm which operated the bus.

Roads body ‘immune’

The insurers wanted Transport for Malta involved, but a judge has now upheld a plea based on sovereign immunity.

Middlesea Insurance argued Transport for Malta were responsible for roads on the island, so the authority should be forced to defend the action.

Simon Morrison was left in an induced coma.

However, Transport for Malta’s legal team successfully argued that the authority could not be involved in the action as the organisation was carrying out strategically important tasks on behalf of the Maltese government.

The lawyers argued that because of its role, Transport for Malta should be entitled to protection from action through the law of state immunity.

A piece of legislation called the State Immunity Act 1978 allows foreign government or foreign government departments to be immune from legal action in UK courts.

Miracle Aberdonian survived

Mr Morrison’s brother-in-law said in the wake of the crash that it was “a miracle Simon was still alive”.

His niece Kelsey Henderson was hailed as his heroine as she jumped to the aid of her uncle and helped keep him upright as blood poured from his mouth.

In a judgment issued on Thursday,  judge Lord Richardson upheld the submissions made to him by Transport for Malta’s lawyers.

“In the circumstances, I sustain the third party’s plea of jurisdiction based on sovereign immunity and dismiss that action,” he said.

Charges ongoing against driver

In February 2021, the bus driver and four directors of City Sightseeing Malta Ltd appeared in court on charges connected to the incident.

In a judgment issued on Thursday, Lord Richardson upheld the submissions made to him by Transport for Malta’s lawyers.

“In the circumstances, I sustain the third party’s plea of jurisdiction based on sovereign immunity and dismiss that action.”

Mr Morrison’s lawyers, Digby Brown, are now hoping to recover damages from Middlesea in the Court of Session action.

A spokesman said: “We acknowledge the judgement and we will be reviewing things.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.   

More from our crime and courts team

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal