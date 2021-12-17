Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross-shire teen suffocated after quad bike overturned in ditch

By David Love
December 17, 2021, 11:45 am
Adam Reid, 18, from the Muir of Ord area, tragically lost his life in a quad biking crash.
A Ross-shire teenager suffocated to death after crashing his quad bike, trapping him underneath the heavy machine.

But the cause of the accident which killed 18-year-old Adam Reid on February 21 2020 remains a mystery despite a fatal accident inquiry, presided over by Sheriff Gary Aitken.

Much of the evidence, presented by fiscal depute Roderick Urquhart, was agreed before the hearing took place at Inverness Justice Centre.

Sheriff Aitken issued his determination in writing but was unable to make any recommendations.

He wrote: “The purpose of this inquiry is to provide a public exploration of the circumstances of his untimely death and, if possible, to draw any conclusions which may prevent such an event occurring in the future.

“Sadly, it is not always possible to provide all the answers which a grieving family might understandably want from an inquiry.”

The apprentice mechanic from the Muir of Ord area was travelling at Docharty Brae in Dingwall when the 300kg vehicle left the road and somersaulted on top of him as it landed in a ditch.

It took four firefighters to roll the bike off Mr Reid, who was trapped by the neck below his helmet by the handlebars. A police examination of the ATV revealed no mechanical faults.

Sheriff Aitken ruled that there was no evidence of either excessive speed, rider inattention or inexperience and Mr Reid took the quad for a road test.

He also stated that he could not make any recommendations for adjustments to working practices at the firm.

The location was near the entrance to the Glen Wyvis distillery, immediately uphill of a sharp bend on the steep C1071 Dingwall to Heights of Dochcarty road on a section known locally as Stoney Brae.

It is a single track road with passing places and at the point where Mr Reid crashed, there was some gravel wash as a result of winter weather and was wet from sleet showers but there was no ice or frost and no potholes.

‘A very conscientious, competent and talented young man’

He was employed by Dingwall firm Frank Nicol Farm and Garden Machinery Ltd and was nearing the end of the second year of his apprentice mechanic’s course.

The apprenticeship involved block release to attend the Bosch Automotive Training Facility (the “Bosch College”) in Doncaster for a number of week-long courses. He had two more blocks to complete before the end of the second year of his apprenticeship.

Mr Reid had been identified as an appropriate student for an additional year, Sheriff Aitken noted in his judgement.

The Bosch Apprentice Scheme included training in the safe operation of quad bikes.

Prior to working at Frank Nicol’s, he had been employed for almost a year at a Subaru garage in Beauly.

Mr Reid had been riding quad bikes since he was four or five years old. He was the holder of a Provisional UK Driving Licence.

In conclusion, Sheriff Aitken said of the dead teenager: “He was clearly a very conscientious, competent and talented young man who was well regarded and respected by both his employers and his colleagues.

“His loss is no doubt still keenly felt.”

