Ross-shire teen suffocated after quad bike overturned in ditch

A Ross-shire teenager suffocated to death after crashing his quad bike, trapping him underneath the heavy machine.

But the cause of the accident which killed 18-year-old Adam Reid on February 21 2020 remains a mystery despite a fatal accident inquiry, presided over by Sheriff Gary Aitken.

Much of the evidence, presented by fiscal depute Roderick Urquhart, was agreed before the hearing took place at Inverness Justice Centre.

Sheriff Aitken issued his determination in writing but was unable to make any recommendations.

He wrote: “The purpose of this inquiry is to provide a public exploration of the circumstances of his untimely death and, if possible, to draw any conclusions which may prevent such an event occurring in the future.

“Sadly, it is not always possible to provide all the answers which a grieving family might understandably want from an inquiry.”

The apprentice mechanic from the Muir of Ord area was travelling at Docharty Brae in Dingwall when the 300kg vehicle left the road and somersaulted on top of him as it landed in a ditch.

It took four firefighters to roll the bike off Mr Reid, who was trapped by the neck below his helmet by the handlebars. A police examination of the ATV revealed no mechanical faults.

Sheriff Aitken ruled that there was no evidence of either excessive speed, rider inattention or inexperience and Mr Reid took the quad for a road test.

He also stated that he could not make any recommendations for adjustments to working practices at the firm.

The location was near the entrance to the Glen Wyvis distillery, immediately uphill of a sharp bend on the steep C1071 Dingwall to Heights of Dochcarty road on a section known locally as Stoney Brae.

It is a single track road with passing places and at the point where Mr Reid crashed, there was some gravel wash as a result of winter weather and was wet from sleet showers but there was no ice or frost and no potholes.

‘A very conscientious, competent and talented young man’

He was employed by Dingwall firm Frank Nicol Farm and Garden Machinery Ltd and was nearing the end of the second year of his apprentice mechanic’s course.

The apprenticeship involved block release to attend the Bosch Automotive Training Facility (the “Bosch College”) in Doncaster for a number of week-long courses. He had two more blocks to complete before the end of the second year of his apprenticeship.

Mr Reid had been identified as an appropriate student for an additional year, Sheriff Aitken noted in his judgement.

The Bosch Apprentice Scheme included training in the safe operation of quad bikes.

Prior to working at Frank Nicol’s, he had been employed for almost a year at a Subaru garage in Beauly.

Mr Reid had been riding quad bikes since he was four or five years old. He was the holder of a Provisional UK Driving Licence.

In conclusion, Sheriff Aitken said of the dead teenager: “He was clearly a very conscientious, competent and talented young man who was well regarded and respected by both his employers and his colleagues.

“His loss is no doubt still keenly felt.”