Lorry driver who raped children during sleepover jailed for a decade

A lorry driver who raped two girls as they slept over at his house has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

Joseph Holmes, 64, also sexually assaulted two other young females.

The crimes occurred between January 1999 and December 2020 at the property in Rattray, Perthshire.

Holmes was brought to justice after one of the victims handed her mother a note revealing her ordeal which sparked a police probe.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow having pled guilty to raping two girls and charges of sexually assaulting the others.

Lord Armstrong said the jail term would have been 14 years, but for Holmes admitting his guilt.

The pervert will also be monitored for a further five-and-a-half years on his release.

One rape victim had often stayed at Holmes’ property during the Covid pandemic.

It was there he forced himself on top of her in the early hours of December 2 2020 as she slept.

Victim wrote note to mum explaining what he’d done

Prosecutor Michael McIntosh said: “She struggled with him, trying to punch and kick him.”

However, Holmes overpowered the youngster and raped her.

Mr McIntosh said: “The girl recalls crying when he left [the room].

“The girl returned home and her mother noticed she became very upset.

“She left the room and returned with a note which said what Holmes had done to her.

“Her mother tried to explore what happened and she said he had done things to her for some time.

“She disclosed what happened that morning and family and the police were contacted.”

Other victims were then found during the course of the investigation.

One was aged 12 when Holmes abused her in the attic of the house in 1999.

Another was raped after the sex attacker forced down her pyjama bottoms.

A further girl was groped with Holmes also known for exposing himself.

The court heard one of the victims had gone to police in June 2009, but Holmes was released at that time.

Lord Armstrong said the crimes were “grave” and which girls and women should be protected against happening to them.

