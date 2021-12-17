Heroin haul discovered after Fraserburgh drug dealers broke Covid travel rules

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two men were caught involved in a drug deal after a 40-mile car journey broke Covid rules.

Stuart Kelly, 43, and Daniel Pratt, 40, were caught on March 5 this year in Aberdeen city centre in a Volkswagen Golf registered to an address in Fraserburgh.

Prosecutor Chris Fyffe told the High Court in Glasgow: “Police stopped the vehicle to find out the purposes of the journey which was during Covid-19 restrictions.”

Passenger Kelly was clocked throwing a bag into the back seat.

Abattoir worker Pratt – who was driving – was described as “nervous”.

He claimed he was in Aberdeen to visit a friend, but could not give a name of the person or where they stayed.

Officers found the bag contained a “bulking agent” substance for drugs to increase value.

Heroin found hidden in car roof

Heroin was later found hidden in the car including a package in the lining of the car roof.

Mr Fyffe said two phones were also seized. He added there were messages “indicative of being involved in the supply of controlled drugs”.

The heroin had a potential total value of around £12,000. The mixing agent could cost nearly £10,000.

Kelly, of Fraserburgh, and Pratt, of Sandhaven, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

The court heard this was Kelly’s third conviction for class A drug trafficking and he faces a minimum seven-year sentence as a result.

Judge Douglas Brown deferred sentencing for reports until next month.

Kelly was remanded while Pratt had his bail continued.

