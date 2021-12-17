Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heroin haul discovered after Fraserburgh drug dealers broke Covid travel rules

By Grant McCabe
December 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
The High Court in Glasgow.
Two men were caught involved in a drug deal after a 40-mile car journey broke Covid rules.

Stuart Kelly, 43, and Daniel Pratt, 40, were caught on March 5 this year in Aberdeen city centre in a Volkswagen Golf registered to an address in Fraserburgh.

Prosecutor Chris Fyffe told the High Court in Glasgow: “Police stopped the vehicle to find out the purposes of the journey which was during Covid-19 restrictions.”

Passenger Kelly was clocked throwing a bag into the back seat.

Abattoir worker Pratt – who was driving – was described as “nervous”.

He claimed he was in Aberdeen to visit a friend, but could not give a name of the person or where they stayed.

Officers found the bag contained a “bulking agent” substance for drugs to increase value.

Heroin found hidden in car roof

Heroin was later found hidden in the car including a package in the lining of the car roof.

Mr Fyffe said two phones were also seized. He added there were messages “indicative of being involved in the supply of controlled drugs”.

The heroin had a potential total value of around £12,000. The mixing agent could cost nearly £10,000.

Kelly, of Fraserburgh, and Pratt, of Sandhaven, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

The court heard this was Kelly’s third conviction for class A drug trafficking and he faces a minimum seven-year sentence as a result.

Judge Douglas Brown deferred sentencing for reports until next month.

Kelly was remanded while Pratt had his bail continued.

