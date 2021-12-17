Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearing to examine facts of alleged double murder in Inverness

By Grant McCabe
December 17, 2021, 2:43 pm
Gary MacKay (left) and Dwayne MacLeay
The circumstances of an alleged double murder will be examined by a judge after the suspect was deemed unfit for trial.

David Sinders is charged with killing Gary MacKay, 35, and Dwayne MacLeay, 28, at a house in Inverness on May 28 2020.

It is claimed the 24-year-old repeatedly stabbed the pair on the body with a knife.

Sinders – originally from Latvia – also allegedly attempted to murder Kimberley Nicholson, 27, with a blade at the same property on that date.

Sinders is currently in the State Hospital at Carstairs.

Hearing set for May

A hearing in February this year was told three psychiatrists had concluded he was not fit to stand trial.

The case called again today at the High Court in Glasgow.

Both Sinders’ QC Donald Findlay and prosecutor Alan Cameron moved for an examination of facts hearing to be set instead.

This will look at the circumstances of the case over four days before a judge.

Lady Stacey set the hearing for May next year.

