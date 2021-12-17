Hearing to examine facts of alleged double murder in Inverness

An error occurred. Please try again.

The circumstances of an alleged double murder will be examined by a judge after the suspect was deemed unfit for trial.

David Sinders is charged with killing Gary MacKay, 35, and Dwayne MacLeay, 28, at a house in Inverness on May 28 2020.

It is claimed the 24-year-old repeatedly stabbed the pair on the body with a knife.

Sinders – originally from Latvia – also allegedly attempted to murder Kimberley Nicholson, 27, with a blade at the same property on that date.

Sinders is currently in the State Hospital at Carstairs.

Hearing set for May

A hearing in February this year was told three psychiatrists had concluded he was not fit to stand trial.

The case called again today at the High Court in Glasgow.

Both Sinders’ QC Donald Findlay and prosecutor Alan Cameron moved for an examination of facts hearing to be set instead.

This will look at the circumstances of the case over four days before a judge.

Lady Stacey set the hearing for May next year.