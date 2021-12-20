Peterhead man threw Molotov cocktails at home of girlfriend’s mum to stop her ‘interfering’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man threw two Molotov cocktails at the home of his girlfriend’s mum to stop her “interfering”, a court has heard.

Nathan Whyte, 20, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted throwing the flaming bottles towards the Peterhead home of the woman in order to “scare” her.

He later told police that he had become irritated with her “interfering” in their relationship.

Whyte’s solicitor described him as “no intellectual giant”.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to wilfully setting fire to bottles containing accelerant-soaked fabric and of throwing the bottles onto the decking.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that Whyte and his then-girlfriend had been arguing about his infidelity and that the girl’s mother had become involved.

On April 8 this year the woman telephoned her mother and said she and Whyte had had an argument.

She told her mum that Whyte was under the influence of alcohol and that he’d left stating he was “going to sort it all”.

At around 1am that night the woman discovered flames in the back garden and part of the wooden decking alight.

Ms Simpson said: “The complainer and her mother extinguished the fire and the flames appeared to be coming from two plastic bottles – they smelled the accelerant.

“When police arrived a short time later they saw blue material inside the bottles.

“They then went to the accused’s father’s home where they saw a shed to the side of the building was insecure.

“Police found a bottle of accelerant, a blue sheet, bottle tops and a knife within.”

White was arrested and during a police interview admitted making the homemade firebombs.

He said he put on black clothing before going to the property where he lit the bottles before throwing them over the garden fence.

Whyte also told police that he had only intended to “scare” the woman in order to stop her interfering in the relationship with her daughter.

Sheriff tells accused ‘immaturity played a part’ in offence

Defence agent Alex Burn told the court that Whyte had been involved in a “toxic” relationship with his girlfriend.

He said: “Mr Whyte told me that the infidelity in the relationship was on his part.

“He accepts full responsibility and he does not deny his involvement in the offence.

“Mr Whyte left school at 14-years-old and has little formal education.

“He is no intellectual giant.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told the 20-year-old that this was “indeed a serious charge”.

He added: “I have to take into consideration that you’re still a young man and it is clear your immaturity played a part in the offence.

“Thankfully no significant damage was done as a result of your behaviour.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Buchanan sentenced Whyte, of Geary Place, Peterhead, to a community payback order with 12-months of supervision and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered the 20-year-old to stay away from his ex-partner for three years by imposing a non-harassment order.

