Boozy butcher fined after flinging coffee machine out of 16th floor Aberdeen flat

By Danny McKay
December 21, 2021, 5:00 pm
Samsonovs flung items from the 16th floor of an Aberdeen high-rise.
A boozed-up butcher has been fined after flinging a coffee machine and microwave out of his 16th floor Aberdeen flat window.

Jevgenijs Samsonovs, 36, chucked his kitchen appliances out of Cornhill Court high-rise in Aberdeen on November 16 after an early-morning fallout with his girlfriend.

A startled neighbour called the police after hearing the objects land on the public footbath below “with a loud bang”.

Samsonovs previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and culpable and reckless conduct last month, and sentence was deferred for reports.

‘This was extraordinarily dangerous’

He has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Sheriff William Summers told him: “These are very serious charges.

“Charge two, in particular, caused me significant concern because it involves you throwing items out of a 16th-floor window with no regard whatsoever for the consequences.

“You’re very fortunate indeed no one was injured and that you are not facing far more serious charges.

“I do not regard this as some stupid prank. This behaviour was serious and extraordinarily dangerous.”

Accused rowed with girlfriend over her working hours

The sheriff ordered Samsonovs, of Cornhill Court, to pay a fine totalling £1,275.

Defence agent Nicky Brown had told the court her client had been staying with various friends since the incident but was keen to resume his relationship with the woman.

She explained Samsonovs had an “unhealthy relationship” with alcohol and was seeking help to address it.

Mrs Brown added her client had no previous convictions and that the incident was “out of character”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court previously heard how the Samsonovs had started drinking at 5.30am and went on to argue with his girlfriend over her working hours.

Just after 7am Samsonovs started to throw items out of the window – 16 storeys up.

