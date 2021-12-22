Oil worker caught nearly four times drink-drive limit had ‘argument with sister’

An error occurred. Please try again.

An oil and gas worker who was caught behind the wheel while nearly four times the drink-drive limit has been banned from the roads.

Rachael Allison, 28, was stopped by police in the early hours as she drove her car erratically in Aberdeen’s Gallowgate area on November 28 this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how she had decided to drive home to Alford after falling out with her sister.

The two women, who the court was told had a “fractious relationship”, had been drinking together at a flat in the city.

Allison pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that police constables had stopped the 28-year-old on the road at around 1am due to the manner of her driving.

He said: “She was approached by the constables, who noted a strong smell of alcohol on her breath, and she was asked to step out of the car, which she did, and a roadside breath test was carried out.”

When breathalysed Allison gave a reading of 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

‘Deeply ashamed and hugely remorseful’

Defence agent Paul Barnett described the incident as “something that was out of character” for his client.

He added: “She had gone to stay with her sister, with who she had somewhat of a fractious relationship.

“They had been drinking and they fell out and Ms Allison made the stupid decision to drive back to her own home.

“She is deeply embarrassed and highly ashamed about the whole thing.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Allison that she accepted that the 28-year-old had committed an offence that was out of character and that she was remorseful about the incident.

But added: “I have to disqualify you and reflect the high level of alcohol”.

Sheriff Hodge fined Allison, of Littlewood Park, Forbes, Alford, a sum of £640 and banned her from driving for 12 months.

She also ordered the oil worker to take part in the drink-driving rehabilitation scheme.

