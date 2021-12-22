Aberdeen thug ripped out partner’s hair and threatened to throw her from window

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen thug ripped out his partner’s hair and threatened to throw her out of a window in a “deplorable” attack.

Ugis Kalasnikovs had been in a relationship with his partner for 10 years but flew into a violent rage when he returned to their Aberdeen flat at 11.30pm on Halloween this year.

The 27-year-old initially threw his jacket and shoes at the woman, as well as a fruit bowl and tangerines.

But he also threatened to throw her out of a window and grabbed her by the hair, pulling some out.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused began shouting and arguing with the complainer, during which he took off his shoes and jacket and threw them with force towards her, however, missed.

“The accused picked up large metal bowl which he threw at the woman, striking her on the right shoulder.

‘I’m man enough to say I did’

“He then proceeded to throw a number of tangerines at her, striking her head and shoulder.”

Kalasnikovs then attempted to jump on the woman, who was still sitting on the sofa.

When she got up, he “grabbed her by the hair, pulling a small amount out”.

Ms Pritchard added: “The accused stated he was going to throw the complainer out of a window.”

The woman grabbed her phone and ran to a bedroom, where she tried to barricade the door with a bed but was unsuccessful.

Police were contacted and Kalasnikovs left the address.

Officers traced him outside. In reply to being cautioned and charged, Kalasnikovs said: “That’s what I did, that’s true, I can’t object about it.

“I’m man enough to say I did it and it’s wrong.”

The court heard the woman ended the relationship as a result of the incident.

First offender accepts full responsibility

Kalasnikovs, of Powis Crescent, Aberdeen, admitted charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and of assaulting his partner.

He also admitted another assault charge.

Defence agent Nicky Brown said her client was a first offender and had accepted full responsibility at the earliest opportunity.

She added there were mental health difficulties in the background which could explain the “out of character” behaviour.

Sheriff William Summers described the offences as “deplorable” and told Kalasnikovs he should be “thoroughly ashamed” of himself.

He handed him a two-year supervision order, 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to complete the Caledonian programme as an alternative to custody.

He also imposed a three-year non-harassment order.

