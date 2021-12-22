Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen thug ripped out partner’s hair and threatened to throw her from window

By Danny McKay
December 22, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 22, 2021, 11:46 am
Ugis Kalasnikovs.
An Aberdeen thug ripped out his partner’s hair and threatened to throw her out of a window in a “deplorable” attack.

Ugis Kalasnikovs had been in a relationship with his partner for 10 years but flew into a violent rage when he returned to their Aberdeen flat at 11.30pm on Halloween this year.

The 27-year-old initially threw his jacket and shoes at the woman, as well as a fruit bowl and tangerines.

But he also threatened to throw her out of a window and grabbed her by the hair, pulling some out.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused began shouting and arguing with the complainer, during which he took off his shoes and jacket and threw them with force towards her, however, missed.

“The accused picked up large metal bowl which he threw at the woman, striking her on the right shoulder.

‘I’m man enough to say I did’

“He then proceeded to throw a number of tangerines at her, striking her head and shoulder.”

Kalasnikovs then attempted to jump on the woman, who was still sitting on the sofa.

When she got up, he “grabbed her by the hair, pulling a small amount out”.

Ms Pritchard added: “The accused stated he was going to throw the complainer out of a window.”

The woman grabbed her phone and ran to a bedroom, where she tried to barricade the door with a bed but was unsuccessful.

Police were contacted and Kalasnikovs left the address.

Officers traced him outside. In reply to being cautioned and charged, Kalasnikovs said: “That’s what I did, that’s true, I can’t object about it.

“I’m man enough to say I did it and it’s wrong.”

The court heard the woman ended the relationship as a result of the incident.

First offender accepts full responsibility

Kalasnikovs, of Powis Crescent, Aberdeen, admitted charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and of assaulting his partner.

He also admitted another assault charge.

Defence agent Nicky Brown said her client was a first offender and had accepted full responsibility at the earliest opportunity.

She added there were mental health difficulties in the background which could explain the “out of character” behaviour.

Sheriff William Summers described the offences as “deplorable” and told Kalasnikovs he should be “thoroughly ashamed” of himself.

He handed him a two-year supervision order, 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to complete the Caledonian programme as an alternative to custody.

He also imposed a three-year non-harassment order.

