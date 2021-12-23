Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunk caused £8,000 damage to flat in frenzied search for lost mobile phone

By Kathryn Wylie
December 23, 2021, 6:00 am
Aleksander Sosnowski trashed his flat in Sinclair House, King Street.
Aleksander Sosnowski trashed his flat in Sinclair House, King Street.

A drunk man who trashed his flat while drunkenly looking for his lost mobile phone caused almost £8,000 of damage, a court has been told.

Aleksander Sosnowski was shouting and screaming when he turned parts of his Aberdeen flat upside down as he searched for the missing mobile.

The 32-year-old’s destructive rampage was so loud that two sets of neighbours reported him to the landlord, who in turn got in touch with the police, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen said the private landlord discovered the flat on King Street completely trashed on November 15 2019.

“The landlord was contacted by another tenant advising him that there was a lot of noise coming from the address and that the flat doors had been damaged,” she said.

“He attended and found the back door damaged, and upon entering saw that tables and chairs had been destroyed as well as a light fitting.

“Within the kitchen, the microwave had been smashed up too.”

Scared neighbours heard screaming

“One neighbour was awoken by the disturbance and heard the items being thrown around and the accused screaming and crying,” the fiscal added.

“He and another neighbour both contacted the landlord about the disturbance because they were scared.”

When police were called in they found the front door had been ripped off the hinges and furniture strewn around the flat, most of it damaged and beyond repair.

Sosnowski admitted to officers that he caused the damage and said it was because he had been looking for his mobile phone.

The full extent of the damage totalled £7,700.

Had turned to drink to cope

Sosnowski appeared in the dock from HMP Grampian where he is currently serving a 10-month sentence for thefts and breach of the peace charges.

He pled guilty to a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said the destructive rampage had been down to a dependency on alcohol after Sosnowski’s wife and five-year-old daughter returned to Poland.

“He has had no contact with his daughter since,” she said. “At the time of this offence, he was finding it particularly hard to deal with the break-up of his family.

“He was working part-time and had this lease as a private tenant but he was using alcohol to deal with his emotions.”

She said Sosnowski had “little memory” of the day and only recalls smashing up the microwave and looking for his phone.

“He was under the influence and knows that trashing the property in this way was not acceptable. He has only just heard the cost of the damage for the first time today.”

Extra four months behind bars

Sheriff William Summers told him his behaviour had been “disgraceful”, adding: “This must have been a disturbing incident for your neighbours and beyond that, you caused almost £8,000 of damage to the flat you were living in.”

He ordered Sosnowski, of Crown Street, to serve an additional four months in prison starting from his current liberation date in March next year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]