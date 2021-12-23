Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teen joyrider tried to flee town by train after crashing mum’s car close to home

By David McPhee
December 23, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 23, 2021, 11:57 am
Marc Cooper outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Marc Cooper outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A teenage joyrider attempted to evade cops by catching a train hours after he took his mum’s car and smashed into a stationary vehicle.

Marc Cooper was snared by police as he waited in the early hours to board a train in Huntly.

The 19-year-old had taken the car following a boozy night out and crashed it yards from his home in the town centre.

Cooper told Aberdeen Sheriff Court he had “panicked” and “didn’t know what to do” when he careered into a parked car.

He appeared at his girlfriend’s home, where he told her he had to “leave quickly” before packing a bag and running off.

He pleaded guilty to six charges, including drink-driving, driving without insurance and colliding with a parked car.

Joyrider told girlfriend ‘something had happened’

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that Cooper had been “drinking heavily” on November 25 this year when he decided to take the Vauxhall Insignia.

He added: “He made a cup of tea and his mother went to bed, whereby he took the keys to the car and drove down King Street and turned the car onto Deveron Street where he collided with another car.

“The accused left the scene and went to the home of his partner, where he told her that ‘something had happened’ and that he ‘had to leave quickly’.

“He packed a bag and left the property.

“She contacted the accused’s mother and they both went out to search for him as they were concerned that something serious had just happened.”

At around 3am police officers came across the two vehicles on Deveron Road and saw that the accident was recent and there were no occupants inside either car.

The owner of the other car confirmed that his car would have been stationary at the time of the collision.

And the keys to Cooper’s mother’s car were still in the ignition.

Cooper’s mother saw the blue flashing lights, saw the accident and told police this was the car that was missing from her home.

The 19-year-old was then found and arrested at Huntly train station.

‘It was a supremely bad decision’

When tested, Cooper gave a reading of 27 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

Representing himself, Copper, a kitchen porter, told the court he didn’t “really have an excuse”.

Asked why he didn’t report the incident, he added: “I panicked and didn’t know what to do.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge described Cooper’s actions that night as “a supremely bad decision” adding: “I am taking into account that you are a first offender and you have no previous convictions.

“I’m sure you won’t make such a bad decision in future.”

Sheriff Hodge fined Cooper, of King Street, Huntly, £740 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

