News Crime & Courts

Drink-driving mum made late-night dash to Aberdeen shop for cigarettes while more than triple limit

By Danny McKay
December 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Pamela Burnett.
A drink-driving mum was caught more than triple the booze limit after she made a late-night dash from an Aberdeen party to buy cigarettes.

Pamela Burnett came to police attention when they spotted her accelerating “aggressively” and driving over the speed limit.

And when they stopped the 27-year-old on Westburn Road in Aberdeen, officers immediately smelled booze on her.

She then failed a breath test and was arrested.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 1.50am on November 30.

She said officers on mobile patrol observed Burnett driving ahead of them and saw her “accelerate in an aggressive manner and drive in excess of the speed limit”.

Police activated their blue lights and pulled Burnett over.

Offence was ‘out of character’ for Burnett

While speaking to her they noticed a “smell of alcohol emanating from her”.

After failing a breath test she was arrested.

Burnett, of Castlefields Gardens, Kintore, admitted driving with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said the offence was “out of character” for his client, adding she was “embarrassed to be in court”.

He said Burnett had been drinking at a friend’s house in Aberdeen when she took the decision to drive to a 24-hour shop to buy cigarettes.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Burnett to pay a fine totalling £520 and banned her from driving for 14 months.

