Man jailed after wrecking equipment used to keep him at home under curfew

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man who trashed equipment used to monitor his court-imposed curfew has had his previous sentence overturned and been sent to prison instead.

Pawel Czerwinski had only narrowly avoided going to jail back in August when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after causing nearly £90,000 of damage and costs to a homeless unit and being found in possession of a homemade stun gun.

The 34-year-old ripped a sprinkler off the roof in his temporary accommodation, setting off the whole system and leaving five flats uninhabitable.

Police later found him in possession of a homemade stun gun he’d built by connecting the plastic handle of a window scraper to a high voltage generator.

As an alternative to prison, he was given a nine-month restriction of liberty order, meaning he could not leave his home between certain times of the day.

However, four months on, he has breached it on two separate occasions and even wrecked the equipment that was installed in his home to monitor his movements.

Not only that, but he was also caught drink-driving and dangerous driving through Aberdeen on December 3 this year.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how Storm Arwen was raging when Czerwinski drunkenly sped through the city centre hitting one stationary car and hitting one being driven in the opposite direction.

“Witnesses described him driving ‘flat out’ in a 30mph zone along Commerce Street and Regent Quay with his engine revving loudly,” she said.

“As he approached a traffic light junction at speed the light was red. He braked suddenly and harshly, causing the Vauxhall Astra to slow before he ran the light and clipped the wing mirror of a stationary car.

“Thereafter he collided with a vehicle being driven by a member of the public. Such was the force of the collision dashcam footage showed the car he struck spinning 360 degrees.”

Drove almost three times the limit

When police caught up with Czerwinski he gave a breath alcohol reading of 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres, the legal limit being 22.

Appearing from HMP Grampian, Czerwinksi admitted the court order breaches as well as dangerous and drink-driving.

His defence agent Michael Horseman said: “He has been stuck at home, he was depressed and he had met a friend and consumed alcohol.

“He fully accepts he should not have been driving his vehicle. He is very remorseful.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin – the same sheriff who imposed the sentence in August – revoked the community payback order and instead jailed him for eight months.

She also handed him an 18-week sentence and an 18-month roads ban in relation to the driving offences.

Those sentences will run concurrently and he must also resist an extended test to regain his driving licence.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.