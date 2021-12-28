Man in dock over alleged break-in and theft at Aberdeen flat days before Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a break-in and theft at an Aberdeen flat just days before Christmas.

Police received a report of a theft and break-in at a property in Aulton Court, in the Seaton area of Aberdeen, on Thursday evening, December 23.

And now John Fargher, 39, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a string of charges over the matter.

He is charged with theft by housebreaking, theft, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and possession of an item with a blade or point in a public place.

Police thank public for help

Fargher, of Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination, and is expected to appear again within the next week.

Following the incident, Sergeant Jim Raeburn of the Tillydrone/Seaton Local Policing Team, who oversaw the inquiry, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward and our partners in Aberdeen City Council for their assistance with this inquiry.”

