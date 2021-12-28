Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in dock over alleged break-in and theft at Aberdeen flat days before Christmas

By Danny McKay
December 28, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 28, 2021, 11:48 am
Aulton Court, Seaton.
Aulton Court, Seaton.

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a break-in and theft at an Aberdeen flat just days before Christmas.

Police received a report of a theft and break-in at a property in Aulton Court, in the Seaton area of Aberdeen, on Thursday evening, December 23.

And now John Fargher, 39, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a string of charges over the matter.

He is charged with theft by housebreaking, theft, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and possession of an item with a blade or point in a public place.

Police thank public for help

Fargher, of Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination, and is expected to appear again within the next week.

Following the incident, Sergeant Jim Raeburn of the Tillydrone/Seaton Local Policing Team, who oversaw the inquiry, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward and our partners in Aberdeen City Council for their assistance with this inquiry.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]