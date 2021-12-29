Driver who smashed into vehicle at red light was nearly five-times the limit

An error occurred. Please try again.

A former warehouse worker who ploughed into a car at a red light was found to be nearly five times the drink-drive limit.

Sylwester Lis, 41, was banned from the roads after he smashed into the stationary vehicle in Aberdeen city centre on October 24 this year.

He was discovered to be over the limit when the owner of the car he struck smelled alcohol on his breath and called the police.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that following a roadside breath test, Lis was found to be nearly five-times the legal limit.

The former warehouse worker pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that the 41-year old had been driving a blue Ford through Aberdeen when he collided with the vehicle at traffic lights on West North Street.

She said: “The accused collided with the rear of the witness’s vehicle, which was stationary.

“The accused and the witnesses agreed to move to a better location in order to exchange insurance details.

“At this time the witnesses could smell alcohol emanating from the accused and they contacted the police.

“Constables attended and could also smell alcohol coming from the accused’s breath.”

When breathalysed at the roadside Lis gave an initial reading of 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

He was later taken to Kittybrewster Police Station where he gave a second reading of 103mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The court heard it was the 41-year-old’s second drink-drive conviction.

Sheriff says sentence must reflect ‘very high reading’

When asked if he had any comments to make about the fiscal dispute’s version of events, Lis, who was representing himself, said: “No, I agree with what was said.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told him: “It is of concern to the court that this is your second drink-driving offence and there is a suggestion within the social work report that you don’t quite understand how dangerous persons who’ve been drinking are when they drive.

“It is a very high reading so I have to reflect that in the sentence.”

Sheriff Hodge sentenced Lis, of Fraser Place, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with supervision for six months and handed him a £540 fine.

She also banned him from driving for two years.

