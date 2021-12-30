Man accused of attacking Aberdeen bar staff and exposing himself to cops

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man accused of attacking bar staff and exposing himself to police has been remanded in custody following a number of alleged incidents in Aberdeen city centre.

Dad-of-one Thomas Collins appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing allegations that he assaulted several staff at Wilson’s Sports Bar last night.

The 36-year-old is accused of attacking three workers – including claims he bit one woman.

It is also alleged that Collins then behaved aggressively while in the Union Street branch of McDonald’s before racially abusing a hotel worker at the Ibis Hotel.

After being taken into custody by police, it is further alleged that he then exposed himself to two officers.

Collins denies all the charges against him.

The eight charges against Collins state that he struck a female employee on the head at Wilson’s on Market Street, before biting her and attempting to spit on her.

He is also accused of punching two men at the bar.

It is understood that one staff member had to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to receive a tetanus injection.

Collins is also charged with causing fear or alarm while in McDonald’s by shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner by head-butting plastic partitions and damaging them.

It is claimed Collins then racially abused an employee at the Ibis Hotel on Shiprow before hiring a taxi, for which he is accused of avoiding the fare of £13.

After being taken into police custody at Kittybrewster Police Station, he allegedly behaved in a threatening manner and made violent threats to police officers.

It is claimed he then intentionally exposed himself in a sexual manner to a male and female police officer and then continued to repeatedly expose himself.

Collins was on bail in relation to another matter at the time of these alleged incidents.

Court told that accused found Christmas ‘extremely hard’

Entering a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client, defence agent Declan O’Keefe attempted to get Collins released on bail.

He told the court that the dad-of-one was currently going through a divorce and had found Christmas “extremely hard”.

He added that Collins had “attempted to abstain from drinking but had struggled with that”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace refused bail to Collins, of Boddam, due to the risk of him reoffending.

Commenting on the accusations, Norman Watt, owner of Wilson’s Sports Bar, told the Press and Journal that he “does not condone any type of violence from members of the public against his staff”.

He added: “We are a pub that has very little trouble of any sort.”

