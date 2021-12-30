Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man accused of attacking Aberdeen bar staff and exposing himself to cops

By David McPhee
December 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
Wilson's Sports Bar on Market Street, Aberdeen.
Wilson's Sports Bar on Market Street, Aberdeen.

A man accused of attacking bar staff and exposing himself to police has been remanded in custody following a number of alleged incidents in Aberdeen city centre.

Dad-of-one Thomas Collins appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing allegations that he assaulted several staff at Wilson’s Sports Bar last night.

The 36-year-old is accused of attacking three workers – including claims he bit one woman.

It is also alleged that Collins then behaved aggressively while in the Union Street branch of McDonald’s before racially abusing a hotel worker at the Ibis Hotel.

After being taken into custody by police, it is further alleged that he then exposed himself to two officers.

Collins denies all the charges against him.

Hotel Ibis, Shiprow Aberdeen.

The eight charges against Collins state that he struck a female employee on the head at Wilson’s on Market Street, before biting her and attempting to spit on her.

He is also accused of punching two men at the bar.

It is understood that one staff member had to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to receive a tetanus injection.

Collins is also charged with causing fear or alarm while in McDonald’s by shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner by head-butting plastic partitions and damaging them.

It is claimed Collins then racially abused an employee at the Ibis Hotel on Shiprow before hiring a taxi, for which he is accused of avoiding the fare of £13.

After being taken into police custody at Kittybrewster Police Station, he allegedly behaved in a threatening manner and made violent threats to police officers.

It is claimed he then intentionally exposed himself in a sexual manner to a male and female police officer and then continued to repeatedly expose himself.

Collins was on bail in relation to another matter at the time of these alleged incidents.

Court told that accused found Christmas ‘extremely hard’

Entering a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client, defence agent Declan O’Keefe attempted to get Collins released on bail.

He told the court that the dad-of-one was currently going through a divorce and had found Christmas “extremely hard”.

He added that Collins had “attempted to abstain from drinking but had struggled with that”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace refused bail to Collins, of Boddam, due to the risk of him reoffending.

Commenting on the accusations, Norman Watt, owner of Wilson’s Sports Bar, told the Press and Journal that he “does not condone any type of violence from members of the public against his staff”.

He added: “We are a pub that has very little trouble of any sort.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]