Inverness dad punched security guard as he was flung from strip club

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Inverness dad who punched a bouncer in the face as he was thrown out of a strip club had been mixing medication and alcohol following a family bereavement.

Ryan Hempkin came to the attention of security staff at Inverness’ Private Eyes on November 8 this year and he was told to leave due to his behaviour.

But the dad-of-two resisted both that ejection and further attempts to restrain him by police, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Ruraidh Allison said the 28-year-old “lashed out and punched the steward on the face”.

“A struggle began and both ended up on the floor when where Hempkin made an attempt to bite the steward,” he said.

Tried to bite police officer too

Police were called to the Academy Street nightclub to help deal with Hempkin.

But while being escorted to the police van, he then tried to bite one of the constables on the upper leg before he was taken into custody in the city.

“He continued to be uncooperative in Burnett Road Police Station,” the fiscal added.

Hempkin pled guilty to charges of assault and threatening behaviour at an earlier date and his sentencing was deferred for background reports.

Defence agent Duncan Henderson said those reports had now been prepared.

Had been grieving a family member

He said Hempkin had been mixing alcohol with his medication for mental health problems following a family bereavement.

“The death of his brother-in-law appears to have been the trigger,” Mr Henderson added.

“He needs help with his emotional regulation and appears to have an underlying alcohol problem associated with this.

“His brother is a police constable and my client is fully aware that his behaviour reflects badly on the rest of his family.”

Hempkin, of St Ninian’s Drive, Inverness, was handed a community payback order comprising a period of social work supervision of four months.

He will re-appear in court on April 28, 2022.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.