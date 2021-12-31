Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness dad punched security guard as he was flung from strip club

By David Love
December 31, 2021, 5:00 pm
Ross Hempkin lashed out after being asked to leave Private Eyes.
An Inverness dad who punched a bouncer in the face as he was thrown out of a strip club had been mixing medication and alcohol following a family bereavement.

Ryan Hempkin came to the attention of security staff at Inverness’ Private Eyes on November 8 this year and he was told to leave due to his behaviour.

But the dad-of-two resisted both that ejection and further attempts to restrain him by police, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Ruraidh Allison said the 28-year-old “lashed out and punched the steward on the face”.

“A struggle began and both ended up on the floor when where Hempkin made an attempt to bite the steward,” he said.

Private Eyes Gentlemen’s Club in Inverness.

Tried to bite police officer too

Police were called to the Academy Street nightclub to help deal with Hempkin.

But while being escorted to the police van, he then tried to bite one of the constables on the upper leg before he was taken into custody in the city.

“He continued to be uncooperative in Burnett Road Police Station,” the fiscal added.

Hempkin pled guilty to charges of assault and threatening behaviour at an earlier date and his sentencing was deferred for background reports.

Defence agent Duncan Henderson said those reports had now been prepared.

Had been grieving a family member

He said Hempkin had been mixing alcohol with his medication for mental health problems following a family bereavement.

“The death of his brother-in-law appears to have been the trigger,” Mr Henderson added.

“He needs help with his emotional regulation and appears to have an underlying alcohol problem associated with this.

“His brother is a police constable and my client is fully aware that his behaviour reflects badly on the rest of his family.”

Hempkin, of St Ninian’s Drive, Inverness, was handed a community payback order comprising a period of social work supervision of four months.

He will re-appear in court on April 28, 2022.

