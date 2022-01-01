Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Father-of-five caught nearly four times the limit following Christmas shopping trip

By David McPhee
January 1, 2022, 6:00 am
A father-of-five who was returning from a Christmas shopping trip has been banned from the roads after he was found to be nearly four times the drink-drive limit.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how John Gerrard, 40, went to buy Christmas presents for his kids before stopping off at a friend’s house for a drink on December 7 this year.

He was later pulled over by police when his car clipped a central island reservation.

The 40-year-old was tested by officers and found to be nearly four times the drink-drive limit.

Gerrard, a window cleaner, appeared in the dock and pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while impaired by alcohol.

Clifton Road, Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor told the court that police stopped Gerrard’s vehicle at around 5.40pm on the day in question due to the nature of his driving.

He said: “There was a slight collision with a central island reservation.

“The officers could smell alcohol on his breath and he presented as lethargic.

“A breath test was carried out and he was conveyed to custody where he was arrested and charged.”

When breathalysed Gerrard gave a reading of 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

Dad had Christmas presents in the back of car

Defence agent Lynn Bentley told the court that Gerrard’s recollection of the incident was that he had “clipped a kerb” while driving.

She added: “He himself then came to his senses at that point as he had stopped and the cars around him had stopped.

“He was fully cooperative with the police and had Christmas presents in the back of his car ready for his children.

“Mr Gerrard had visited a friend and had unfortunately taken alcohol and he didn’t want to leave the car with the presents in the back.

“He then made the unwise decision to set off driving for home.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Gerrard, of Gordons Mills Crescent, Aberdeen, in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

He also handed the 40-year-old an interim disqualification.

