Thug will ‘end up in early grave’ if he doesn’t change his behaviour, court told

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man with a history of violent assaults knows he will “end up in an early grave” if he doesn’t change his ways.

David McEwan was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after he admitted being threatening and abusive to Spar shop workers on two separate occasions last year.

The 37-year-old, who has a longstanding alcohol problem, was imprisoned earlier this month after he spat in the eye of a female police officer – forcing her to now have regular blood tests for infectious diseases.

He was also handed a four-month sentence in October for attacking two security guards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

On Friday, McEwan pleaded guilty via video link to one charge of acting in an aggressive manner towards a Spar worker on June 14 last year.

He also admitted being threatening and abusive to another member of Spar staff on August 18, 2020.

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor told the court that McEwan had caused fear or alarm to Spar workers at two outlets on Clifton Road and Ashgrove Road in Aberdeen.

He said: “There was an incident at the Clifton Road store where the accused was asked to leave – he refused and became verbally aggressive.

“The accused then briefly left before coming back continued and behaving in an aggressive manner.

“He then left once more and came back and due to his behaviour police officers attended at the locus.”

On the second occasion, on August 18, the staff member at the Ashgrove Road Spar noticed McEwan in the store and another incident occurred that involved him being abusive.

It culminated in the shop worker calling the police.

Solicitor tells court McEwan has had alcohol issue for ‘almost decades’

Defence agent David Sutherland told the court that McEwan had struggled with alcohol misuse for “almost decades” and that his peer group are “of the same ilk”.

The solicitor also pointed out that his client had recently been handed a 19-month sentence for spitting in the eye of a police officer.

He added: “These incidents are down to this alcohol misuse and he is often unable to leave his home due to this problem.

“His intention is to try to steer clear of his previous associations as he knows that he cannot continue to behave in this way or he will end up in an early grave”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told McEwan: “Given your record and given the sentence you are currently serving I’m satisfied that the only acceptable disposal is a custodial one.”

He sentenced McEwan, of Craigie Street, Aberdeen, to 45 days in prison.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.