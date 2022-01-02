Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Thug will ‘end up in early grave’ if he doesn’t change his behaviour, court told

By David McPhee
January 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
David McEwan.
David McEwan.

A man with a history of violent assaults knows he will “end up in an early grave” if he doesn’t change his ways.

David McEwan was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after he admitted being threatening and abusive to Spar shop workers on two separate occasions last year.

The 37-year-old, who has a longstanding alcohol problem, was imprisoned earlier this month after he spat in the eye of a female police officer – forcing her to now have regular blood tests for infectious diseases.

He was also handed a four-month sentence in October for attacking two security guards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

On Friday, McEwan pleaded guilty via video link to one charge of acting in an aggressive manner towards a Spar worker on June 14 last year.

He also admitted being threatening and abusive to another member of Spar staff on August 18, 2020.

David McEwan was jailed after he spat in a female officer’s eye at ARI.

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor told the court that McEwan had caused fear or alarm to Spar workers at two outlets on Clifton Road and Ashgrove Road in Aberdeen.

He said: “There was an incident at the Clifton Road store where the accused was asked to leave – he refused and became verbally aggressive.

“The accused then briefly left before coming back continued and behaving in an aggressive manner.

“He then left once more and came back and due to his behaviour police officers attended at the locus.”

On the second occasion, on August 18, the staff member at the Ashgrove Road Spar noticed McEwan in the store and another incident occurred that involved him being abusive.

It culminated in the shop worker calling the police.

Solicitor tells court McEwan has had alcohol issue for ‘almost decades’

Defence agent David Sutherland told the court that McEwan had struggled with alcohol misuse for “almost decades” and that his peer group are “of the same ilk”.

The solicitor also pointed out that his client had recently been handed a 19-month sentence for spitting in the eye of a police officer.

He added: “These incidents are down to this alcohol misuse and he is often unable to leave his home due to this problem.

“His intention is to try to steer clear of his previous associations as he knows that he cannot continue to behave in this way or he will end up in an early grave”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told McEwan: “Given your record and given the sentence you are currently serving I’m satisfied that the only acceptable disposal is a custodial one.”

He sentenced McEwan, of Craigie Street, Aberdeen, to 45 days in prison.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]