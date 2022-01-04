Man accused of late-night sexual assault in Inverness

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has appeared in court in Inverness in connection with a sexual assault in the city.

Marius Macura, of Inverness, appeared from custody in private facing one charge of sexual assault and a second of threatening or abusive behaviour.

The 39-year-old made no plea at the petition hearing, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

The charges relate to an incident in the Brown Street area of the city in the early hours of November 24 last year.

Police said a 35-year-old woman was left shaken but uninjured after she and a friend managed to chase the attacker away.

The case will call again within the next eight days.