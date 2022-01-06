Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen bricklayer mixed booze with meds before lashing out in McDonald’s

By Kathryn Wylie
January 6, 2022, 11:45 am
Ryan Merson caused a disturbance after being ejected from McDonald's.

An Aberdeen bricklayer who mixed his medication with alcohol wound up being booted out of a fast food restaurant for causing a disturbance.

Ryan Merson became a menace after he mixed antidepressants with alcohol and got himself thrown out of the McDonald’s restaurant in the city centre.

The 23-year-old lashed out at security staff when he was asked to leave the Union Street restaurant at around 8.30pm on December 11 this year.

Police were soon on the scene but Merson, a dad-of-one, escalated the situation by trying to punch an officer and calling then “pigs”, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen said: “He struggled with door staff after being removed from the premises.

“Police saw him in the doorway and he appeared to be acting aggressively, shouting and swearing at passersby on Union Street, who seemed disturbed by his conduct.”

She said when police tried to restrain the apprentice bricklayer they got one handcuff on him before he tried to punch one of the officers.

After he was restrained he swore at them and called them “pigs” before being taken to Kittybrewster police station.

Defence agent Chris Maitland told the court his client suffers from depression and has been prescribed medication for that.

Merson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

“He had been told he shouldn’t drink alcohol with his anti-depressants,” he said. “Intoxication definitely played a part in his behaviour here.

“He apologises for his actions on the day in question. He cannot recall how this all came about.

“He accepted responsibility at the first opportunity and is sorry for what he did.”

Merson admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and a further charge of assaulting a police officer by trying to punch him.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Merson his behaviour caused “upset and anxiety” to members of the public who were left “disturbed” by his behaviour.

“This is the sort of behaviour that does cause people upset,” he added. “Though it might seem like a minor matter it does cause people anxiety.”

He fine Merson, of Victoria Road, Aberdeen, £420.

