Dog ban for woman after ankle-biters Lucky and Plucky targeted mums with prams

A woman has been banned from keeping dogs for five years after three families pushing prams with babies were attacked by two aggressive Jack Russells.

Lucky and Plucky bit ankles and targeted mums in Kyle of Lochalsh on several occasions last year.

They were under the care of Catherine Joyce, 34, who admitted three charges of failing to keep them under control.

Inverness Sheriff Court had previously been told that Lucky first jumped up on a woman as she pushed her baby in a pram along Station Road on January 22 2021.

It bit the mum on the thigh and she required antibiotic treatment.

Another woman pushing a pram was bitten on Stoney Road on March 2. On that occasion, Lucky had been joined by another terrier called Plucky.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said the animals were biting at the woman’s ankles and she fended them off with her feet.

‘Her life was running out of control’

“The dogs also tried to get in the pram and she crossed the road to get away from them,” Mrs Gair added.

Five days later, on March 7, a couple in Railway Terrace pushing a buggy containing twins were the next target.

The woman was bitten on the ankle, causing a puncture wound and she was also scratched.

Joyce, of Railway Terrace, Kyle, swore at one of the casualties who had complained about the animals, dismissing her comments as having nothing to do with her.

Defence solicitor Roger Webb said: “Her life was running out of control at the time. She had a horrendous few months.

“Her mother, who owned the dogs, was terminally ill and moved in with my client. She has since died, as has my client’s father and brother.

“The dogs were surrendered to the local dog warden and have been placed with Munlochy Animal Aid for re-homing.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Mr Webb: “She is exceedingly lucky that these dogs didn’t get into these prams. After the first time, she should have done something about it.”

Then he addressed Joyce, saying: “I appreciate you were facing a number of difficulties in your life but that is no reason to ignore your responsibilities.”

Tearful plea to sheriff

Mrs Gair told the court that the dogs had been re-homed and the new owners had reported that they had no issues with them.

Joyce burst into tears when she heard Sheriff Aitken’s criticism of her and his decision that an 18-year-old deaf and blind dog still staying with her should be re-homed.

Tearfully, she said: “Can I not keep that dog? It is the only thing I have left of my mother’s.”

But her plea fell on deaf ears and the sheriff ordered her to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to jail.

He told her: “I am far from pleased by your behaviour.

“If these children had been harmed you would be facing a higher court and going to jail today for years. I am not remotely satisfied that you are a suitable person to keep dogs.”